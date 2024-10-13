NHL Rumors: Kraken, Wild, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Seattle Kraken might be making changes in goal. Meanwhile, is Joel Eriksson Ek of the Minnesota Wild dealing with an injury? In Colorado, the Avalanche picked up Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers. Does that mean someone else is going to be moved out? Both of their other netminders are struggling badly.

Kraken’s Goaltending Plans After Daccord Extension

The Seattle Kraken’s goaltending situation has become an interesting storyline to watch as the team signed Joey Daccord to a five-year contract extension worth $5 million annually, starting next season. With Philipp Grubauer already earning $5.9 million per year through 2026-27, the Kraken are heavily invested in their goaltending duo.

Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times noted that this extension raises questions about Grubauer’s future in Seattle. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggested the Kraken could consider a buyout option for Grubauer if they want to free up cap space and make room for Daccord to take on a larger role.

Shefte writes:

At present, Daccord and Philipp Grubauer are expected to share the net until someone shows he needs it more. If that’s Daccord, who led the Kraken on a furious, historic, compelling charge last winter, what happens? source – ‘Five-year extension for Joey Daccord stirs interest in Kraken goaltending future’ – Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times – 10/12/2024

A buyout next summer would have a minimal cap hit of $1.983 million in 2025-26, but it would rise to $3.083 million in 2026-27 before dropping to $1.683 million for the final two years. Trading Grubauer is also an option, but it could require the Kraken to retain salary or include a valuable asset in the deal.

Joel Eriksson Ek Out for Jets Game Following Injury Against Kraken

As per Elliotte Friedman, Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek did not travel with the team to Winnipeg for tonight’s game against the Jets due to an apparent injury sustained in a game against the Seattle Kraken. The injury occurred during the second period when Eriksson Ek was bloodied after a hit from Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson, whose elbow caught the 27-year-old up high.

Eriksson Ek attempted to return for the third period; however, after just one shift, he left the ice again and did not return for the remainder of the game. It’s not clear how much time he’ll miss, but Friedman reports the injury is hopefully not too serious.

Wild head coach John Hynes did not offer any updates on Eriksson Ek’s condition after the game.

Avalanche Getting Ready to Move Alexandar Georgiev?

The Colorado Avalanche have claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers, bolstering their goaltending depth. This move raises questions about the Avalanche’s faith in current netminders Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen, especially after their struggles in recent games.

Kahkonen, 28, had a challenging season with the San Jose Sharks. However, his combined statistics for the season may not tell the whole story, as he played well after being traded to the Devils. There, his numbers improved with a .923 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA in his final six games.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar expressed disappointment with his team’s goaltending, stating, “It’s not good enough,” after a poor performance from Georgiev in a recent loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Star player Mikko Rantanen echoed these sentiments, hinting that the team needs better saves. In the loss to Columbus on Saturday, Georgiev had a .667 save percentage (three goals on nine shots) and Annunen had a .846 save percentage, allowing two goals on 13 shots.

The writing could be on the wall in Colorado where the Avs might try to move or buyout one of their struggling goalies.