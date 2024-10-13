Anthony Stolarz Reflects on First Maple Leafs Win on Home Ice

After securing his first career win with the Toronto Maple Leafs, goaltender Anthony Stolarz sat down with Kyle Bukauskas to reflect on the special moment. Stolarz, a seasoned backup who joined the Maple Leafs this season, had what he called an electrifying experience during the home opener.

His 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and the great Sidney Crosby on Hockey Night in Canada gave him a memorable start with the team, and he shared insights into his journey, preparation, and mindset over the past few days. You can see and hear this interview in the video below:

Stolarz’s First Impressions After the Penguins Win

Stolarz was visibly moved when asked what earning his first win with the Maple Leafs meant to him. He expressed the excitement of playing in front of the passionate Toronto crowd. As he noted in the video, “It’s special, I mean you do it on home ice, home opener, in front of this crowd. The atmosphere was electric and they’re kind of the catalyst behind us, giving us that extra little spark. So it was nice to get the first one and hopefully the first of many.”

Stolarz made it clear that the energy in the arena helped fuel the team’s performance, and it was a memorable experience to start his journey with the Maple Leafs on such a high note.

Stolarz Reflects on the Last Few Days Since the Regular Season Started

Bukauskas asked Stolarz how he reflected on the whirlwind of starting two of the team’s first games, including the home opener. For Stolarz, this unpredictability is nothing new: “It’s something I’ve become accustomed to, especially as a backup over the last couple of years in Anaheim and Florida. You never really know what to expect, so I kind of just prepare the same way and always stay ready ’cause you never know when your name is going to be called.”

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His response highlights the professionalism and readiness required of NHL backups, who must stay sharp regardless of how often they’re called upon.

Stolarz Learned Some Lessons from His Time in Florida

Bukauskas shifted the conversation to Stolarz’s time with the Florida Panthers, asking what lessons he learned from playing with a Stanley Cup-winning team. Stolarz emphasized the importance of resilience and adaptability: “You’re going to face adversity, ups and downs, and last year especially there were a couple of times where starts were few and far between. You just have to stay sharp and ready.”

Stolarz shared that one of the reasons he came to Toronto was the opportunity to compete, and he’s determined to make the most of every opportunity. So far, so good.

Stolarz also mentioned his desire to work alongside Joseph Woll, the Maple Leafs’ starting goaltender, noting that a healthy competition between them would elevate both of their performances: “I’m going to support Wally (Woll), and we’re going to battle day in and day out. We have a great core of goalies here, so it’s exciting, and we’re just going to make each other better.”

Stolarz Learned the Significance of the Hockey Night in Canada Towel

In a lighthearted moment, Bukauskas asked Stolarz, originally from New Jersey, if he was familiar with the tradition of receiving the Hockey Night in Canada towel after a win. Stolarz admitted that it was a new but meaningful experience for him: “Being from the States, you don’t see too much of it. I didn’t really notice it when I played in London (Ontario), but you watch games and see guys taking the towels back, especially in the playoffs. So to have this be my first time, it’s kind of special.”

The Bottom Line: The New Maple Leafs Goalie Is Thankful and Humble

In his post-game interview, Stolarz exuded gratitude and humility after earning his first win with the Maple Leafs. From acknowledging the home crowd’s energy to reflecting on his career’s unpredictability, Stolarz demonstrated the mindset that has helped him stay prepared throughout his journey.

With respect for team dynamics and a competitive drive, Stolarz looks ready to contribute to Toronto’s success this season. For him, the Hockey Night in Canada towel was the perfect symbol to mark this special milestone.