Maple Leafs Defeat Penguins 4-2, Matthews Still Held Pointless

The Toronto Maple Leafs were looking to pick up their second win of the 2024-25 campaign heading into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. They started the season with a 1-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens but bounced back with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils to move their record to 1-1-0. In their matchup with the Penguins on Saturday (Oct. 12), they ended up picking up a 4-2 win. Able to grab their second win of the new campaign, here are some takeaways from the game.

Auston Matthews Remains Pointless After Three Games

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Maple Leafs as their season moves along is the offensive production from Auston Matthews or lack thereof. Through the first three games, Matthews has yet to register a point. Considering Matthews is coming off a 69-goal campaign, it’s surprising to see his lack of production this early in the season. This game was no different, as he was held off the scoresheet again, despite leading his team in shots on goal with eight.

While it’s not something fans should be overly concerned about just yet, it’s a massive difference from his start last season, where he had six goals in the first two games of the 2023-24 regular season. Hopefully, it’s just an early season slump and he can find the back of the net as soon as next game. His defensive mindset and play have been extremely strong so he is still contributing well, but it would be nice to see him get his production started soon.

Marner Finds Confidence Offensively

Another player who had a lot of pressure on him heading into this game was Mitchell Marner, who was pointless in the first two games. He finally contributed offensively with the game-winning goal and an assist for two points in the win. Coming off a massive season and heading into his contract year, it’s good to see Marner finally get on the board and start his campaign off strong. He has had a strong defensive mindset as well, which is something the Maple Leafs hope he can continue to maintain throughout the campaign.

Stolarz Looks Solid Between the Pipes, Again

New addition Anthony Stolarz looked strong between the pipes, and it seems as though he will earn the starting job for the remainder of the season. He stopped 21 of 23 shots finishing the night with a .913 save percentage (SV%) bringing his season total to a .940 SV% and a 1.54 goals-against average (GAA). Through two starts, Stolarz has allowed just three goals. With Joseph Woll likely out for a little while longer, Stolarz’s play has been strong enough to justify keeping him as the starting netminder for the foreseeable future.

Nylander & Domi Record Two Points Each, Knies Nets First of Season

It was a strong game from both William Nylander and Max Domi, who were each able to record two points on the night. Nylander opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs just under a minute into the second period and also notched the empty-net goal to seal the win. Domi assisted on both goals, bringing his season total up to three assists in three games, as he maintains his point-per-game production to open the campaign.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another player who looked solid was Matthew Knies, and he was rewarded for it with his first goal of the season. His defensive game has been strong, and it seems as though he has finally shaken off the early-season nerves and has more confidence in his ability. He had 21:06 of ice time on the night, proving he has earned the trust of his new head coach Craig Berube, while having two hits, a blocked shot, and three shots on goal. If he can continue playing that way, this could be a massive season for the youngster.

Related: Maple Leafs: 3 Realistic Goals for Matthew Knies in 2024-25

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.