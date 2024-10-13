Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Oilers – 10/13/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (2-0-0) at OILERS (0-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN

Flames projected lineup

Samuel Honzek — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Connnor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Prospisil — Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

Mackenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Matt Coronato, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Status report

– Neither team held a morning skate.

– The Flames will start Vladar after Wolf made 37 saves in a 6-3 win against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

– Skinner starts for the Oilers after Calvin Pickard made 15 saves in a 5-2 home loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

