Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Stars – 10/13/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (1-1-0) at STARS (2-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Joshua Mahura

Injured: None

Status report

– Seattle did not hold a morning skate after a 5-4 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (lower body)

Status report

– Dumba was injured in Dallas’ 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday and the defenseman is day to day.

– Bourque could make his season debut after the forward missed the first two games of the season.

– Dallas did not hold a morning skate.

