Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Stars – 10/13/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (1-1-0) at STARS (2-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Joshua Mahura
Injured: None
Status report
– Seattle did not hold a morning skate after a 5-4 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: None
Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (lower body)
Status report
– Dumba was injured in Dallas’ 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday and the defenseman is day to day.
– Bourque could make his season debut after the forward missed the first two games of the season.
– Dallas did not hold a morning skate.
