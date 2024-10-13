Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 10/13/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (1-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (2-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri — Mason McTavish — Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Cam Fowler — Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
James Reimer
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen, Olen Zellweger
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Status report
– The Ducks did not hold a morning skate after a 2-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Ducks Open Season Tonight Against Sharks
- Anaheim Ducks 2024-25 Season Predictions
- 3 Takeaways From Anaheim Ducks’ 2024-25 Preseason
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy – Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar
Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)
Status report
– Vegas held an optional skate and will dress the same 18 skaters from a 4-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
– Samsonov will make his Golden Knights debut.
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights Have All the Pieces to Contend This Season
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Golden Knights – 10/11/24
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 10/9/24