Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 10/13/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri — Mason McTavish — Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Cam Fowler — Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

James Reimer

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen, Olen Zellweger

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Status report

– The Ducks did not hold a morning skate after a 2-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy – Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report

– Vegas held an optional skate and will dress the same 18 skaters from a 4-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

– Samsonov will make his Golden Knights debut.

