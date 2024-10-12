Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Golden Knights – 10/11/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (2-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1-0-0)
10 p.m. SCRIPPS, BSMW, SN360
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy – Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar
Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)
Status report
– Brisson, a forward who played 10:48 in a season-opening 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, will be a healthy scratch.