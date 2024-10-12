Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Golden Knights – 10/11/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. SCRIPPS, BSMW, SN360

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL)

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy – Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report

– Brisson, a forward who played 10:48 in a season-opening 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, will be a healthy scratch.