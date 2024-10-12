Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Canucks – 10/11/24

by

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (0-0-0) at CANUCKS (0-0-1)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee — Jett Luchanko — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale
Erik Johnson — Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Noah Cates, Nicolas Delauriers, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nick Seeler (leg)

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Daniel Sprong
Pius Suter — Aatu Raty — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Nils Aman, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

