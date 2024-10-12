Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Canucks – 10/11/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (0-0-0) at CANUCKS (0-0-1)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee — Jett Luchanko — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale
Erik Johnson — Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Noah Cates, Nicolas Delauriers, Emil Andrae
Injured: Nick Seeler (leg)
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Daniel Sprong
Pius Suter — Aatu Raty — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Nils Aman, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
