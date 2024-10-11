Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Spotlight: Samu Tuomaala

Selected 46th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 2021 Draft, Samu Tuomaala is a 21-year-old right wing who has appeared in American Hockey League (AHL) games over parts of two seasons. A native of Oulu, Finland, the right-shot forward is a product of Finland’s hockey system, where he’s gained professional and international experience. Tuomaala is preparing to enter the 2024-25 campaign as a member of the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Tuomaala’s Career in Finland

In Finland, Tuomaala had extensive experience in both the junior and professional ranks. He broke into the country’s top-tier professional league, Liiga (also known as the Finnish Elite League), during the 2020-21 campaign, appearing in five games with Oulun Kärpät, recording zero points.

Samu Tuomaala, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After a two-game stint in North America with the Phantoms in Oct. 2021, Tuomaala returned to Finland, playing 21 Liiga games between Vaasan Sport and Jukurit. In 13 appearances with Vaasan Sport, he had one goal and an assist. His eight games with Jukurit resulted in an assist. He also had his first taste of professional playoff hockey, appearing in one game that postseason.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Tuomaala jumped between junior-level hockey and two tiers of the professional ranks in Finland. While playing in the nation’s second-highest men’s hockey league, Mestis, with Ketterä, he made a strong case for a return to North America. In 29 games, Tuomaala scored 46 points (26 goals and 20 assists). He also had an excellent plus-27 rating during this period.

Tuomaala’s International Experience

Tuomaala has often represented his country in international competitions. In the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Under-18 (U18) Championship in Texas, he appeared in seven games. Despite being blown out by Sweden in the bronze-medal game (8-0), the fourth-place Team Finland squad had several players shine during the tournament. Tuomaala was one of them, scoring five goals and six assists. He finished the tournament tied for fifth in scoring. Ahead of him were such notable players as fellow Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov, who scored 12 goals for Russia.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Leading up to the 2023-24 campaign, Tuomaala joined the Flyers’ training camp roster. He appeared in one preseason game, a Sep. 30, 2023 matchup against the New Jersey Devils, where he recorded an assist. He was returned to the AHL with fellow prospects Adam Ginning and Ronnie Attard on Oct. 4, 2023.

Tuomaala made a significant impact on the Phantoms’ offense last season, with 43 points (15 goals and 28 assists) in 69 appearances. His passing, puckhandling, and acceleration skills caught the attention of the Flyers’ brass, including General Manager Daniel Brière, and he had 10 multi-point games. He was also the Phantoms’ sole representative at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose. In the three-on-three round-robin tournament between division All-Star teams, he had one goal and three assists for the Atlantic Division squad.

Unfortunately, no one got to see Tuomaala in action during the Phantoms’ postseason run. The 21-year-old’s season came to an end after suffering an injury in an Apr. 13, 2024, game against the Bridgeport Islanders. Despite reports that he might return in time for the playoffs, his unidentified injury required more recovery time than the postseason allowed for. Tuomaala finished the season ranked third overall in points on the Phantoms and second in assists.

Tough Start to 2024-25 Season

On Sep. 17, the Flyers announced their 2024 training camp roster and schedule, and many were excited about the numerous prospects on the roster, including Tuomaala. Unfortunately, the right-winger suffered another undisclosed injury during the 2024 Rookie Series against the New York Rangers in September. This made him unavailable to play in any of the Flyers’ seven preseason games and prevented him from fully participating in training camp. On Oct. 4, Tuomaala was among nine players assigned to the Phantoms. This group also included fellow forwards Rodrigo Abols and Oscar Eklind.

After being sent to Lehigh Valley, Tuomaala joined the Phantoms preseason training camp roster, and he is set to start the season on the team’s regular-season roster later this month. This will allow the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder to gain more valuable professional experience as he continues to compete for a permanent roster spot with the big league club.

Tuomaala’s Path to the NHL

Despite some recent minor setbacks due to injuries, Tuomaala is a highly regarded prospect in the organization. Along with Michkov, he is considered one of the Flyers’ top young forwards in the pipeline. His excellent performance during his first full season in North America, coupled with exposure to big league training camps, make him a favored candidate to earn an NHL call-up in 2024-25.

Scouting reports indicate that Tuomaala has the skill sets required to be a successful player in today’s NHL. The speedy forward just has to keep getting better to earn a regular roster spot on the Flyers in the coming seasons.

The Phantoms kick off the regular season on Oct. 12 at home against the Hartford Wolf Pack.



