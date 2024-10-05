3 Takeaways From Anaheim Ducks’ 2024-25 Preseason

The Anaheim Ducks posted a 3-2-1 record in the 2024-25 preseason, with 16 goals scored and 17 allowed. There were no major surprises regarding roster construction during training camp, and the team overcame early injury concerns before the start of the regular season, which opens next Saturday (Oct. 12) against the San Jose Sharks.

It’s never wise to try to read too much into the preseason, but at the same time, it can reveal signs of encouragement.

Top Line Continues to Build Chemistry

The Ducks’ projected top line, consisting of Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Alex Killorn, played well in the 2023-24 regular-season finale versus the Vegas Golden Knights on April 18, and they were expected to remain intact for the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign. The trio has picked up where they left off, performing exceptionally well in preseason games. Anaheim has emphasized the need to shoot more pucks on the net this season, and the top line successfully achieved that goal during the exhibition schedule.

Carlsson topped the team in scoring with two goals and five points in three exhibition appearances. The 19-year-old center is poised to take a significant step forward during his sophomore campaign. After being brought along slowly in 2023-24 as part of the organization’s development plan, Carlsson will be utilized in all game situations for the Ducks this season, including playing on the penalty kill. It would not be surprising if he led the club in most offensive categories in 2024-25.

Gauthier found the back of the net twice on a team-leading 18 shots on goal during three preseason outings. He should benefit tremendously from the playmaking skills of Carlsson while seeing playing time in all situations. The 20-year-old Gauthier is among the top contenders for the Calder Trophy, and he should be among the offensive leaders for the Ducks in 2024-25.

Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

Killorn notched one goal and two assists in three exhibition contests. He will be used in all game situations throughout the 2024-25 season, just like his much younger linemates. He is also superb on the forecheck and excels at puck retrieval, making him a good match for the dynamic skills of Carlsson and Gauthier. The 35-year-old Killorn will fill a veteran role for the combination while providing plenty of bounce-back upside.

Dostal Ready for Primetime

Lukas Dostal was solid during the preseason, supplying a 2-1-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in 212:16 of playing time across four appearances. Following a strong finish to the 2023-24 season and an impressive showing at the 2024 IIHF World Championship with Czechia, a more significant role in the 2024-25 season was anticipated for the 24-year-old goalie. Still, John Gibson’s latest health concern ensures that Dostal will be between the pipes for opening night.

Gibson could be sidelined until early November after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery on Sept. 25. Coupled with Anaheim’s lack of goaltending depth, Dostal could see a heavy workload early in the season. Barring a move for a backup, Oscar Dansk and Calle Clang are the top contenders to serve as the No. 2 netminder. Neither has been particularly stirring during the preseason, which could make the call easy. Dansk’s experience and the importance of giving Clang more reps at the American Hockey League level with the San Diego Gulls will probably play into the decision. However, the Ducks placed Dansk on waivers on Saturday (Oct. 5), leading to a potential goaltending duo of Dostal and Clang for the start of the season.

Ducks Showing Signs of Improved Power Play

The Ducks have netted five power-play goals on 17 opportunities for a 29.4 percent success rate, ranking fifth in the league. The team could desperately use a boost in power-play efficiency to spark an offense that has struggled mightily since the 2019-20 season and must improve to get the organization to move up the standings.

Carlsson and Killorn were among the goal scorers on the man advantage. However, they played in separate combinations during the team’s preseason finale. Carlsson joined Gauthier, Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, and Jackson LaCombe on the top unit, while Killorn skated with Trevor Zegras, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Pavel Mintyukov on the other. The Ducks will probably continue to tinker with the power play, but having options is a favorable situation, and the ability to roll out two groups capable of scoring is a luxury the team hasn’t had for a while.

Preparing for Opening Night

With the preseason in the books, the Ducks will get ready to begin the regular season on the road. As previously mentioned, the team visits the Sharks, another rebuilding squad with plenty of young talent, on Sept. 12 in an intriguing matchup before heading to Las Vegas to tangle with the Golden Knights on Sunday, Sept. 13. The top line of Carlsson, Gauthier, and Killorn will look to stay hot, while Dostal could get the nod in both contests.