Anaheim Ducks’ 3 Keys to a Successful 2024-25 Season

The Anaheim Ducks must improve in various areas for a successful season, as the keys to progress could differ from person to person. After all, this organization has the fourth-longest playoff drought at six seasons and has finished in the bottom five of the NHL standings four times over that span.

The most straightforward measure for determining a successful campaign is climbing the ranks by winning more hockey games. However, focusing on some aspects that desperately need progression is important and could ultimately lead the club to its desired destination.

Molding Young Talent Into Future Leaders

The Ducks named Radko Gudas the ninth captain in franchise history on Sept. 19. “[Gudas] plays with emotion. He’s an emotional leader. We’re a young team and I thought that was important for our team,” said general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek. “One of the great things about [Gudas] is it doesn’t matter what team he plays for, his teammates love him. And I think that is an incredible asset to have as a leader.”

Even though the Ducks plan to rely on younger players to drive the team forward, it is evident that the team’s decision-makers wanted a veteran presence at the forefront. It may have been done to allow the budding stars to develop and excel a bit further away from the spotlight that comes from having the captaincy. It could also allow them to focus on playing rather than being the representative who has to speak with the media or on-ice officials. The burden of answering questions after tough losses can carry a heavy toll, especially if wins continue to be hard to come by in 2024-25.

Still, the team will give integral roles to young core players like Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, and Pavel Mintyukov because they will be the future leaders of the club. They will be heavily relied upon for their on-ice skills and will also play crucial roles as voices in the locker room. “We all lead together, and that’s not going to change,” said Gudas after becoming captain.

Ducks Must Be More Disciplined

Last season, the Ducks ranked second in total penalty minutes with 1,108 while receiving the most minor penalties (377), having the most shorthanded ice time (514:41), and leading the league in times shorthanded (330). Despite placing fifth overall in penalties drawn, the team had by far the worst net penalties in the NHL at minus-94. The San Jose Sharks were the only other team to finish below minus-30 with a mark of minus-45.

Unsurprisingly, the penalty kill was a major problem in 2023-24, ranking 31st in the league with a 72.4 percent success rate. Anaheim allowed a league-leading 91 goals while shorthanded, eclipsing the Minnesota Wild, who allowed the second-most with 67. The Ducks undoubtedly need to take fewer penalties, especially when it comes to unnecessary stick infractions and those related to obstruction, but the team also must be better while shorthanded.

One way to improve is to have talented offensive players on the penalty kill capable of putting the opposition on their heels. To that end, the Ducks will experiment with Carlsson and Gauthier during shorthanded situations in 2024-25. “[Carlsson’s] got the long reach, he’s a really smart player. There’s certain things that I look at on penalty killing that is advantageous,” said Verbeek after last season. “I also see [Gauthier] doing the same thing, being involved in the penalty killing. One of the things that puts power plays on edge is knowing that the players they’re playing against have the ability to knock the puck down, take it the other way and score shorthanded.”

Accountability is often a popular buzzword when a new head coach or different leaders join a team. Bench boss Greg Cronin received praise early in the 2023-24 season for a no-nonsense, team-first approach. However, it did not last and showed up inconsistently for the remainder of the campaign. On the topic of penalties, Cronin said: “Probably should have sat some guys. You hate to do it because sometimes you can lose a guy. He gets all wrapped up in his head because he’s sitting. But I talked to [GM Verbeek] about this at length…Sometimes, you don’t even say a word to him. Just let him figure it out. Short-term pain, long-term gain.” The Ducks also hope that having a captain will help hold players accountable because it sets a standard that needs to be met by every player on the roster.

Ducks Must Take Meaningful Steps Offensively

The team’s defensive structure and goaltending still have question marks, but there were signs of progress in 2023-24. The tremendous benefit of everyone being on the same page to score more goals is that it will dramatically impact the defensive results because it means spending more time in the offensive zone.

Since the 2019-20 campaign, the Ducks rank 32nd in the NHL with 2.53 goals per game and 31st with 28.2 shots per contest. Fortunately, there are reasons to believe the team can light the lamp more regularly in 2024-25. The end of Carlsson’s game-limiting development plan will make him a staple in the lineup, and he will likely join Gauthier on the top line. The Ducks will also get a boost from healthy seasons for forwards McTavish, Trevor Zegras, and Alex Killorn.

The team’s defense could also play a significant role in creating more offense. Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger, and Tristan Luneau possess outstanding puck-moving abilities and offensive instincts. Anaheim hasn’t had much production from the blue line outside of Cam Fowler since 2018-19, but that could change this campaign. The mobility of Mintyukov, Zellweger, and Luneau will aid the Ducks in transition while defensive-minded rearguards like Gudas and Brian Dumoulin work to thwart rushes and regain possession for the forwards.

Ducks Have the Makings of a Team on the Rise

Despite having an intriguing collection of youthful talent, the Ducks will probably continue to experience growing pains in 2024-25. There are too many unknowns and past problems to ignore to think the club can return to being a playoff threat. However, that does not mean there can’t be noteworthy improvements. The pace at which the younger players develop will determine how quickly the team rises in the standings, and they will be placed in situations to succeed. Consistency may be an issue, but Anaheim has the pieces to surprise teams during the 2024-25 season.