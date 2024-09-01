Anaheim Ducks’ 2024-25 Bounce Back Candidates: Alex Killorn

Alex Killorn signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks on July 1, 2023, following 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. General manager Pat Verbeek brought in the soon-to-be 35-year-old forward to supply the Ducks’ young core group with a veteran who possesses a winning pedigree. Killorn helped the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

When he made his NHL debut during the 2012-13 season, the Lightning had the third-worst record in the league. The turnaround for the Ducks won’t be nearly as swift as it was for his former team, but Killorn is expected to play a significant role in getting the organization moving in the right direction. His first campaign in Anaheim did not exactly go as planned, but there are reasons to believe he will be better in 2024-25.

Being Healthier Would Be a Great First Step

After consecutive seasons of playing in all 82 games, Killorn was limited to 63 outings in 2023-24. He suffered a fractured finger during the preseason, which prevented him from playing in 10 contests to open the campaign. His production didn’t immediately take off upon his return to the lineup, as he only earned one goal and three assists in his first 12 outings. However, he managed 11 points, including eight helpers, in 15 games before undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in late January to repair a nagging issue.

Following a nine-game absence due to the procedure, Killorn’s skating improved noticeably, and he played much more confidently. He accounted for 12 of his 18 goals during a 24-game stretch from Feb. 21 to April 9. “I really liked the way my game was shaping up at the end of the year,” he said after the regular season. “Felt like I kind of came into my own at the end. I had the injuries with the broken finger, and then the knee was bothering me. So after the knee surgery, I felt like I had a good end of the season.” Staying healthy would go a long way toward helping him get back on track in 2024-25. The Ducks were ravaged by injuries last season, and Killorn’s uncharacteristic absences contributed to that. Counting on his durability to return shouldn’t be much of a stretch.

More Acclimated to New Surroundings

It took some time for Killorn to get accustomed to his new surroundings, playing in a different environment for the first time in his career. “It was a huge adjustment just in the sense that I came to a different place, all new teammates,” he said during his exit interview. “I was kind of used to one thing, and [in Tampa Bay] I knew going into training camp what the coaching staff was going to be, who my teammates were going to be, how I was going to fit in. So in terms of that, there was a lot of unknown this year, but I feel like by the end of the year, I really found a place for myself in this team and was really happy with the way that the end of the season went.”

Alex Killorn, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Entering his second training camp with the Ducks, he won’t face those stumbling blocks again. He knows what to expect from head coach Greg Cronin and what roles he will have going into the 2024-25 campaign. Killorn also has a better idea of how his teammates play, how to complement their skills, and what he has to do to thrive in the team’s system. His increasing comfort level should be beneficial as he prepares for the upcoming season.

Building off a Strong Finish

Killorn’s point total was expected to drop after going from the high-octane Lightning to the offensively-challenged Ducks, especially after he posted career highs in 2022-23 with 27 goals and 37 assists. Still, it marked the first time since 2018-19 that his points per game dipped below 0.59. Fortunately, there were plenty of encouraging signs that he will be more productive in 2024-25.

He ranked high on the Ducks in several individual categories. He was second in individual expected goals created (ixG), third in shot attempts (iCF), third in unblocked shot attempts (iFF), third in scoring chances (iSCF), third in high scoring chances (iHDCF), second in rebounds created, and third in shots on goal. Killorn also led all Anaheim forwards in average ice time per game while working on the power play and penalty kill.

His ability to battle for pucks and capitalize on the chances created by his linemates made him a good fit with Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry. The trio was adept at creating scoring chances and efficiently maintaining possession of the puck. Cutter Gauthier replaced Terry in the Ducks’ season finale versus the Vegas Golden Knights. They received high praise for their efforts and are likely to be reunited at the start of the upcoming campaign. He will provide Carlsson and Gauthier with an experienced forward to learn from while serving as a superb net-front presence.

Killorn Remains a Key Piece for the Ducks

The Ducks’ vision of Killorn being a valuable and versatile piece of the team will likely remain unchanged in 2024-25. The organization invested a great deal to add him, and he should make more of an impact in his second season. Assuming he stays healthier, his numbers should improve. Despite the club’s prerogative to lean more on younger players during the upcoming campaign, Killorn’s leadership qualities and winning history make him an integral part of the rebuild.

Analytics courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.