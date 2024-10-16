Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Oilers – 10/15/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (1-1-0) at OILERS (0-3-0)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Jett Luchanko — Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Erik Johnson — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: None

Status report

Luchanko returns after being a healthy scratch for a 6-3 loss at Calgary on Saturday.

Farabee will also be back in the lineup after missing practice Monday for maintenance.

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

Draisaitl will move up to the top line and play with McDavid.

Podkolzin will move up from the third line to the second, and Nugent-Hopkins moves down to center the spot left by Draisaitl

Emberson enters the lineup for Dermott, a defenseman, and Stecher will be Nurse’s third defense partner in four games.

