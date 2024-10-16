Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Oilers – 10/15/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (1-1-0) at OILERS (0-3-0)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Jett Luchanko — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Erik Johnson — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: None
Status report
- Luchanko returns after being a healthy scratch for a 6-3 loss at Calgary on Saturday.
- Farabee will also be back in the lineup after missing practice Monday for maintenance.
More from THW:
- Flyers Need to Play the Long Game with Ivan Fedotov
- Claude Giroux: Hall of Fame Worthy?
- Flyers’ Matvei Michkov Scores First NHL Point in 6-3 Loss to Flames
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
- Draisaitl will move up to the top line and play with McDavid.
- Podkolzin will move up from the third line to the second, and Nugent-Hopkins moves down to center the spot left by Draisaitl
- Emberson enters the lineup for Dermott, a defenseman, and Stecher will be Nurse’s third defense partner in four games.
More from THW:
- Oilers Hiring Joel Quenneville Would Be a Mistake
- Oilers’ History: Remembering the Night Gretzky Broke Howe’s Points Record
- Oilers Are a Worse Team Than a Season Ago