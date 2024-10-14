Blackhawks Path to Make the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coming off a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night (Oct. 12), it might seem like an overreaction to state that the Chicago Blackhawks have a chance to qualify for the playoffs this season. However, there is more to this than just one win over a team with two of the better players in the NHL; it is how they looked in the previous two games that possibly allowed the thought of playoffs to happen.

After a disappointing slow start and loss in the opener (Oct. 8) to the Utah Hockey Club, the Blackhawks rebounded nicely and played very well in falling to the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime on Friday (Oct. 11). Then, they put together another solid effort and beat the Oilers, signifying that this team is capable of putting together complete games on back-to-back nights.

If the Blackhawks are to defy Vegas’ odds and make the playoffs, these things need to happen this season.

Connor Bedard Must Be…Connor Bedard

We know the Connor Bedard we saw last season is not the final product we expect to see in future years. If the Blackhawks want to make the playoffs, they need to see their young phenom continue to make progress so that he elevates his play into elite status. For example, the 20-year-old will better understand what to expect regarding things like travel, media responsibilities, and, most importantly, how to handle his opposition. He should be able to avoid checks better, which will help him avoid injuries, and he will have a good idea of how opponents are going to try to defend him now and see the ice even better.

Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno of the Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With more talented and healthy forwards around him and a year of experience under his belt, Bedard could be a point-per-game player in 2024-25. He wasn’t far off that mark as a rookie in a very difficult situation. The NHL.com point projections for this season say that Bedard will get 84 points. However, a 90-point season seems like a realistic possibility, and with everything falling in place, 100 points is not out of the picture.

Improved Special Teams

Last season, the Blackhawks’ power play finished 28th in the league at a paltry rate of 16.6 percent. Things did not look much better in the game against Utah, even with the new additions, as they went 0-for-3 and looked sloppy and disjointed. They looked better in their one attempt but kicked it up a notch and went 3-for-3 on the power play, only needing three shots for the three goals.

Teuvo Teravainen the Chicago Blackhawk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ffaTa5prkS — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 13, 2024

The penalty kill unit has looked good as well. They have been far more aggressive to start the season, which is another product of having more experience on the roster. They did give up a late power-play goal to Leon Draisaitl, but so has everyone else in the NHL. One of the factors in the success of this unit and the entire defensive unit, has been the willingness and ability to block shots. The Oilers finished the night with 98 shot attempts, but only 38 of those made it to the net, as the Blackhawks blocked 35 shots on the night. Alec Martinez led the team effort with seven as 12 players had a blocked shot, with 11 having at least two.

Improved special teams are a must if the Blackhawks want to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Veterans Must Step Up

In the offseason, the Blackhawks brought in some veterans to help support Bedard and the other young players. Over the first three games, it has been evident that these players have begun to provide that support to their teammates. One of the first things noticed was that this team isn’t getting pushed around this season. We saw Pat Maroon dump Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak into the bench. Later in the game, Wyatt Kaiser took down Connor McDavid and drew a penalty on the Edmonton superstar.

Teuvo Teravainen is another veteran who made a significant impact in the first three games. The 30-year-old Finnish forward now has three goals and two assists in his first three games since rejoining the Blackhawks as a free-agent signing after spending the last eight years with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was traded to the Canes from Chicago in the summer of 2016.

Along with Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and Tyler Bertuzzi, the Blackhawks have enough veteran talent and presence to elevate the younger players and the entire team and make a push for a playoff spot.

It is only three games in, but seeing the team’s improvement from last season has been encouraging. While it still may be a longshot, there is the possibility that the Blackhawks could make a run at a playoff spot if they continue to mature and improve throughout the season.