Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Kraken – 10/17/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (1-1-1) at KRAKEN (2-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee — Jett Luchanko — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Erik Johnson — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)

Status report

Fedotov will start after Ersson allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Farabee and Foerster will swap places on the second and third lines.

More from THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: None

Status report

Grubauer will start after made 30 saves in a 7-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

More from THW: