Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Kraken – 10/17/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (1-1-1) at KRAKEN (2-2-0)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee — Jett Luchanko — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Erik Johnson — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)
Status report
- Fedotov will start after Ersson allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
- Farabee and Foerster will swap places on the second and third lines.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: None
Status report
- Grubauer will start after made 30 saves in a 7-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.
