Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Kraken – 10/17/24

by

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (1-1-1) at KRAKEN (2-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee — Jett Luchanko — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Erik Johnson — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)

Status report

  • Fedotov will start after Ersson allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
  • Farabee and Foerster will swap places on the second and third lines. 

More from THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: None

Status report

  • Grubauer will start after made 30 saves in a 7-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner