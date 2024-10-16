Flyers’ Matvei Michkov Scores 1st Career Goal

In his second game in the NHL, rookie Matvei Michkov notched his first assist versus the Calgary Flames. In his third, he scored his first goal against the Flames’ provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers. Hitting two small but vital milestones, Michkov is off and running.

The Philadelphia Flyers must be enjoying the potential their 19-year-old Russian phenom is showing. His power-play marker was a no-quit play that took two separate reviews to confirm, but he got on the board.

Taken seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Michkov wasn’t your ordinary player who falls to that spot. Due to his contractual situation in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and concerns about his personality, he fell into the Flyers’ lap. It’s been three games, but he’s showing why Philadelphia was so excited to take him.

Michkov had some of the best production for a teenager in KHL history, putting up 20 points in 30 games in his draft season and 41 points in 48 games in his following campaign. He was supposed to remain in the high-end Russian league through 2025-26, but he was allowed to come over to North America early.

With one of the best young brains in the sport and possessing oozing talent, Michkov has the potential to be a superstar someday. It may take some time for that to happen, but he’s off to a great start.