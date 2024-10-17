Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Predators – 10/17/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators tonight (Oct. 17) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (1-3-0) at PREDATORS (0-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Status report

Pickard was in the starter’s crease during the Oilers’ morning skate on Thursday

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro

Brady Skjei — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: None

Status report

Stamkos moved back to left wing after playing at center in a 7-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Tomasino is expected to enter the lineup in place of Parssinen, a forward.

