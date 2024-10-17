Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Predators – 10/17/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators tonight (Oct. 17) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (1-3-0) at PREDATORS (0-3-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Status report
- Pickard was in the starter’s crease during the Oilers’ morning skate on Thursday
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro
Brady Skjei — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: None
Status report
- Stamkos moved back to left wing after playing at center in a 7-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
- Tomasino is expected to enter the lineup in place of Parssinen, a forward.
