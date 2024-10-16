Oilers News & Rumors: McDavid, Draisaitl, Schultz, Shattenkirk

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Connor McDavid is beginning to regain his form but talks an odd phobia. Meanwhile, his close friend Leon Draisaitl received a stern message from the head coach during the team’s first victory of the season on Wednesday. Additionally, if the Oilers can boost their offensive production, could this postpone the need for a defensive upgrade?

Draisaitl Sent Stern Message by Coach

In what could have been a bold move that backfired, Oilers’ head coach Kris Knoblauch sparked a dramatic turnaround for the team when he benched Leon Draisaitl during the third period of Wednesday’s game versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Draisaitl went from a liability to a hero in the team’s thrilling overtime victory.

After a series of lackluster plays, including a costly cross-check penalty that left the Oilers shorthanded and down 3-2, Knoblauch sat the star forward before putting him back out on the power play and in overtime. This move sent a clear message, one that Draisaitl seemed to respond to. He assisted on the game-tying goal, threading a perfect pass to Connor McDavid, who set up Evan Bouchard for the equalizer. Draisaitl then clinched the win with an overtime goal, securing the Oilers’ first victory of the season.

Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl, and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Post-game, Draisaitl acknowledged his unnecessary penalty, admitting, “That’s on us, it’s on me.” When asked about the coach’s decision to sit him, Draisaitl responded, “You’re going to have to ask him that.”

This was a potentially risky move to hold Draisaitl accountable, even though it was the right move and favorites shouldn’t be played. It proved effective and the incident could signify a turning point for both Draisaitl and the Oilers.

McDavid Talks Fear of Ketchup

As McDavid starts to find his game, an interesting interview with ex-NHLer turned ESPN commentator PK Subban asked the hard-hitting question — what’s with McDavid’s fear of ketchup? As odd a question as it might seem to ask, the reason Subban brought it up was because it was mentioned in the Amazon Prime docuseries.

“The ketchup thing is a funny thing,” McDavid responded. “My brother and I both, just grew up that way, it’s more of a phobia, I wish I could tell you more about it, I don’t know why it is that way.” When asked if he does have a cheat food, McDavid noted, “I got a real sweet tooth. I love candy, licorice, that kind of stuff, that would definitely be the go-to cheat.”

Options On Defense for the Oilers Include Shattenkirk and Schultz

Darren Dreger from TSN reports that while the Oilers have experienced a slow start to the season, their management is not in a state of panic. The issues on the team’s blue line are known and upgrades are expected at some point this season. The thought, however, is that the team can hang on early and not be forced into a smaller move to plug a hole.

Dreger suggested that a player like Kevin Shattenkirk, a 35-year-old right-shot defenseman who is eager to chase another Stanley Cup, could be a potential fit. He points out that Shattenkirk isn’t looking for big money and Dreger was surprised there wasn’t more traction there.

Meanwhile, Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal thought that former Oiler Justin Schultz might be a better fit. He noted: