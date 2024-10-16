Maple Leafs’ Lorentz Quickly Becoming a Fan Favourite

When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed recent Stanley Cup champion Steven Lorentz to a professional tryout, many wondered how his championship experience would carry over to a team that’s looking to consistently get out of the first round.

He has always been a depth piece every team he’s been on to this point, but his impact was felt on the Florida Panthers run last season. Although, he was used sparingly during the regular season as he appeared in only 38 games and suited up for 16 postseason games. He matched his regular season production (three points) in the postseason scoring twice. So far to start the 2024-25 season, Lorentz’s presence has gone above and beyond as it’s already being felt on the Maple Leafs fourth line.

With head coach Craig Berube wanting his team to play a style of hockey where they don’t give up on pucks, playing a heavy north/ south game and playing with some bite, Lorentz has answered the call and is quickly becoming a fan favourite as a result. He may not have a good enough opportunity to be a regular last season, but he’s definitely showing that right now.

Lorentz’s Impactful Play

Every season, you expect all the attention to be on the Maple Leafs’ top stars of Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner. While Matthews hasn’t found the score sheet yet and Nylander and Marner looking dangerous at points early on, it’s the play of the team’s depth that everyone is starting to take note of.

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More notably, Lorentz’s play as a big body winger that has good speed and can provide a physical presence with a scoring touch. He only got into one preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at the end and he instantly stood out. He won’t see much time on the power play, but is already showing that he can be a reliable penalty killer while doing a lot of damage at five-on-five. He had good results last season and it has carried over into 2024-25.

Leafs have signed Steven Lorentz to a PTO. Not a bad depth option, played a tiny role for the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/A2lMxcJ9hI — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 3, 2024

While it’s a small sample size, Lorentz’s underlying numbers are very strong no matter who his line mates have been as the results support that. Among forwards at 5-on-5 (min. 15 minutes played) in the league when he is on the ice, he has the third-best Fenwick for (unblocked shot attempts) percentage of 72.73, the best expected goals for percentage of 85.41 and fifth high danger chances for percentage of 85.71. Those are great numbers for a fourth line player that’s making a statement with his play.

After three games played, Lorentz is one point away from matching last season’s total in both the regular and postseason. His best season came in 2022-23 where he had 19 points with the San Jose Sharks. That season, Erik Karlsson became the first defenseman to hit the 100-point mark since Brian Leetch reached the mark back in 1991-92. Lorentz finished 10th in team scoring and although the team’s production from the top forwards was average, that’s the kind of production you would want to see out of a player like Lorentz in a depth role.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Trio Serve Thanksgiving Dinner at Covenant House Toronto

With Lorentz, the results and opportunities are certainly there as he’s able to play that hard-working, blue-collar style of hockey. With the Maple Leafs buying into Berube’s system; dump and chase, heavy on pucks and attacking the middle, he’s suited for that role as a player and he goes out and lays it out on the line every shift he’s on.

He’s opportunistic and is always in the right place at the right time, be it intercepting a play or scoring a goal. He’s constantly battling and fighting for possession and isn’t afraid of laying the body. The Maple Leafs have a reliable fourth line and Lorentz is showing to be an integral part with his drive, work ethic and ability to finish.

Lorentz Living Out His Dream

While the play of Lorentz has captivated Leafs Nation with his play as a fourth liner, it’s his background and story that’s really driving “the passion” within the fan base.

During training camp, Lorentz reflected on signing his PTO, wanting to be a part of something special on a new team and replicate his experience with his new club. He then added that he grew up as a Maple Leafs fan, making this even more special for him now that he gets to live out his childhood dream. Much like John Tavares when he signed as a free agent with the team back in 2018.

Former San Jose Sharks forward, Steven Lorentz (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With a Stanley Cup already to his name, Lorentz is adamant about bringing the Cup to Toronto, saying it’s something that he “takes a lot of pride in”. On top of that, a photo of him went viral after his sister shared a picture of him from his yearbook where he said he would be playing in the NHL with the Maple Leafs.

Playing in a market like Toronto can be really tough considering the pressures it brings, Lorentz doesn’t appear to be bothered by it at all. He’s going out and playing the game the way that he knows how to in order to help the team be successful. While it’s early and he’s only played three games, it’s something that fans can’t stop talking about as he’s playing like a star player– given his role. He’s succeeding as he’s quickly become an important role player for this team.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Anthony Stolarz Should Assume Starter Position

It can’t be overlooked that Lorentz’s impact early on is being felt by everyone. The team and by the fans. The Maple Leafs depth needed an overhaul in order to be quick and competitive and he’s bringing just that to the table. He instantly has chemistry no matter who his line mates are and whether he gets points or not, he’s driving plays and creating chances.

Needless to say, he’s quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.