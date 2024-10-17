Oilers’ Podkolzin Has Been Impressive Despite Pointless Start

The Edmonton Oilers have started the season a bit slow, coming out of the gates with a 1-3-0 record through their first four games. They have had some bright spots despite the losses, including the strong start offensively from new addition Jeff Skinner. They have also had strong play from some of their depth pieces with increased roles, including Troy Stecher who has looked strong defensively stepping into a top-four role this season. Another bright spot, despite not producing offensively to start the campaign, is newly acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin, who the Vancouver Canucks decided to trade to the Oilers this past offseason in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Related: Oilers Hiring Joel Quenneville Would Be a Mistake

Podkolzin was the 10th overall pick by the Canucks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft after a strong season in Russia split between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and their development leagues, the MHL and VHL playing with SKA. St Petersburg and their affiliate teams. In the VHL, he scored two goals and added three assists for five points through 14 games. In the MHL, he scored six goals and added two assists for eight points through 12 games. In the KHL, he played three games but notched zero points.

He made his NHL debut in the 2021-22 season playing 79 games with the Canucks, scoring 14 goals and adding 12 assists for 26 points. In the 2022-23 season, he split the season between the NHL and the American Hockey League (AHL), playing 39 games in the NHL scoring four goals and adding three assists for seven points. In the AHL, he had 18 points in 28 games. In the 2023-24 season, he played 44 games in the AHL tallying 28 points, and played 19 games in the NHL getting just two points.

Podkolzin had struggled to find offensive production with the Canucks, often finding himself playing in a lesser role. A change of scenery was needed for him to find some confidence, and the Oilers have been able to grant him a better opportunity. In the Oilers’ latest win against the Philadelphia Flyers, Podkolzin was elevated to the second line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Viktor Arvidsson and looked comfortable against tougher competition.

Podkolzin Could Be “Swiss Army Knife” for the Oilers

His physicality has been his biggest asset this season, and his toughness has proven to be useful. He has gotten some strong chances in all four games, but he has yet to find the score sheet. With the way he plays and how dominant he has been at both ends of the ice, he should find the back of the net soon and get his production as an Oiler going in no time. It would be easy to chalk up his pointless start to a case of bad luck.

Vasily Podkolzin, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Podkolzin’s ability to play anywhere in the Oilers’ lineup combined with his strength at every position, boosts his value as a forward. That versatility makes him worthy of being called a “Swiss army knife” for the Oilers this season, and he could be somebody who turns out to be an X-factor for them if he can continue trending positively and start putting up points. His speed and deking ability make him a potential candidate to play on the first line alongside Connor McDavid at some point this season, and with the way he’s playing, an opportunity like that could come sooner rather than later.

The Oilers are back in action tonight (Oct. 17) against the Nashville Predators where they will look for their second win of the 2024-25 season. As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.