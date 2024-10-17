Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Red Wings – 10/17/24

The New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (2-0-1) at RED WINGS (1-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

  • Lindgren took part in the Rangers morning skate; the defenseman, who will miss his fourth straight game, could return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
  • Quick will start after Shesterkin started the first three games.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte — Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Justin Holl
Olli Maatta — Erik Gustafsson

Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body)

Status report

  • Larkin and Copp each skipped the Red Wings morning skate Thursday because of illness, but each is expected to play.
  • Gustafsson will return after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

