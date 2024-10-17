NHL Rumors: Utah, Canucks, Red Wings, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Utah Hockey Club intends to remain active as they search for players to improve their team this season. Meanwhile, Derek Forbort has left the Vancouver Canucks for personal reasons. How long will he be gone? After being linked to the Edmonton Oilers, is Joel Quenneville now being connected to the Detroit Red Wings? Finally, have expectations for defenseman Ty Emberson changed when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers?

Utah Hockey Club Plans to Stay Aggressive With Trades

After an impressive 3-1 start to the season, the Utah Hockey Club is already looking to further strengthen its roster. General Manager Bill Armstrong told Jim Biringer of RG.org that he’s committed to improving the team and staying competitive. “We’re always looking and listening,” Armstrong said. “If we can add at the right time, we certainly will. But it’s about the team’s progress, not rushing it.”

Utah made bold moves in the offseason, acquiring defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino, and extending key players Dylan Guenther and Sean Durzi. Armstrong has his sights set on players aged 24 to 28, believing this range is key for building a successful, Cup-contending defense.

Bill Armstrong, General Manager of the Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He explained:

But sometimes, you don’t get everything through the draft. 50% of a Stanley Cup team is traded for, so you’ve got to go out there and make adjustments and really add into what your club needs, and we’re moving into that era where we’ve got a kind of good young players coming.

Forbort Leaves Canucks for Personal Reasons

Derek Forbort has left the Canucks for personal reasons, the team confirmed on Thursday. It doesn’t sound long-term and speculation is that he could be back in a few days. The Canucks announced today that defenseman Erik Brännström has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL).

Forbort signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Canucks on July 1.

Quenneville’s Name Pops Up Again

As per Larry Brooks of the New York Post, “And I just wonder after the Red Wings’ opening, 6-3 defeat to the Penguins in Detroit — 24 hours after Pittsburgh had been used as a speed bag by the Rangers while Detroit was fresh — whether GM Steve Yzerman is going to have Joel Quenneville on speed dial?”

The suggestion here is that if the Red Wings (1-2-0) continue to struggle in a season where they want to take the next step, a coaching change might be in order.

Expectations for Ty Emberson Shift as Oilers’ Season Progresses

According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, as the Edmonton Oilers’ season unfolds, expectations for defenseman Ty Emberson have already begun to shift. Initially considered for a second-pairing role during the preseason, Emberson’s early performances have seen him drop to the third pairing, with his ice time limited to just 10:21 in a recent game.

While Emberson has shown flashes of confidence, particularly when jumping into the play and demonstrating his passing ability, he has also made some notable errors. Mitchell writes that the Oilers have realized that rushing him into the No. 4 spot is not going to work out well for him or the team. Coach Chris Knoblauch’s decision to play Emberson sparingly, in contrast to heavy minutes given to Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, and Evan Bouchard, suggests a lack of trust.

Mitchell writes:

It’s clear coach Knoblauch was less confident in Emberson than his other five blueliners. Where does that put the young defenceman? Sixth or seventh, a far cry from the preseason talk of the second pairing. source – ‘Resetting expectations for Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ty Emberson’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 10/16/2024

With one scratch already this season, Emberson’s spot in the lineup remains uncertain.