Boston Bruins Release New Jersey to Mark Centennial Season

It’ll be a big night for the Boston Bruins on December 1 when they take on the Montreal Canadiens in Boston as they will don their newly released centennial jersey’s in honour of the team’s 100th season.

A historic jersey for a historic celebration. pic.twitter.com/MzUjwxFoAZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 17, 2024

Fittingly, the Bruins played their first game in the NHL on Dec. 1, 1924, when they beat the Montreal Maroons 2-1 at Boston Arena to mark the team’s first win in the league. After going down one in the first, goals by Smokey Harris and Carson Cooper in the second and third, respectively, earned the Bruins their first win in franchise history.

The jersey, which consists of the classic spoked ‘B’ on the front of the jersey also carries a number of other elements to mark the anniversary of the organization’s inception. On the front right chest of the jersey, there’s a patch that reads ‘Bruins’ with a bear, the years 1924 and 2024, as well as the December 1st and the — obvious — number 100 to mark the 100 years they’ve been a part of the NHL.

Along with the patch, inside the neck of the jersey along the back side, you can see the score from their first game in franchise history with ‘Game 1’ inscribed overtop of it. Below it, ‘Boston Bruins 2’ and ‘Montreal Maroons 1’ can be made out in yellow and white writing.

As for the team, historically, they have a record of 3,407-2,463-791-216 all-time with 77 playoff appearances in their 100-year existence. That includes six Stanley Cups and an all-time playoff record of 344-352.

As for leaders, Ray Bourque leads the way in all-time games played for the organization with 1,518, assists with 1,111 and all-time points with 1,506, while Johnny Bucyk leads in goals with 545 all-time.

While they held the advantage over the Maroons during their existence with a record of 40-27-7-0 in 74 games, the Canadiens hold the advantage over the Bruins all-time since their inception with a 295-353-103-11 record in 762 games. For their sake and the sake of the celebration, hopefully history isn’t on the side of the Canadiens on December 1.