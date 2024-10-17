Are Tanev & Ekman-Larsson the Maple Leafs’ Best Free Agent Defensemen Ever?

JD Bunkis of Sportsnet recently analyzed two of the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ key offseason additions on defense: Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (OEL). In his recent discussion, Bunkis raises whether Tanev and Ekman-Larsson are already positioning themselves (after only four games) to become the best free-agent signings the Maple Leafs have had on defense during the salary cap era.

The Maple Leafs have historically struggled with free-agent defensemen making a significant impact, but Bunkis believes this year could be different. You can see and hear his thoughts below:

A History of Poor Free-Agent Signings on Defense

According to Bunkis, Toronto has had a long list of defensemen who failed to make a lasting impact after signing as free agents. He highlights some of the key names from the past:

Ken Klee played 122 games for the Maple Leafs, contributing 44 points with a minus-2 rating.

Pavel Kubina was perhaps the best of the bunch, logging 215 games and 101 points, ranking him among the top two or three free-agent signings.

Hal Gill had a solid presence with 145 games and 40 points but didn’t revolutionize the Maple Leafs’ blue line.

Mike Komisarek and Jeff Finger were notorious missteps. Komisarek managed 19 points and a minus-28 rating in 158 games, while Finger became a symbol of questionable signings with his minus-18 in 105 games.

Other notable names like John-Michael Liles, Nikita Zaitsev, and Stephane Robidas also made brief and forgettable stints with the team. TJ Brodie and Zach Bogosian were among the better signings, Brodie being solid with a plus-70 rating in 274 games.

Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s Early Impact

Bunkis argues that despite being just three games into the season, Tanev and Ekman-Larsson have already made solid cases for themselves as some of the Maple Leafs’ best blue-line additions.

Tanev is known for his defensive reliability and physical presence. He has been a steady force on the back end. His ability to block shots, clear the crease, and anchor the penalty kill has been evident early in the season, giving the team the defensive stability they’ve long sought. He puts in 20-plus quiet minutes game after game.

Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ekman-Larsson’s (OEL) offensive production has declined recently. However, he has shown flashes of his old form in the early games. His puck-moving ability and experience playing big minutes have bolstered Toronto’s blue line, especially on the power play and in transition. He’s become a power-player quarterback on the team’s first unit.

Both players are veterans with extensive NHL experience, and their seamless integration into the Maple Leafs’ system is a promising sign. Their early performances indicate they could provide the solid defensive foundation the team has historically lacked from free-agent signings.

The Maple Leafs’ Struggles with Free-Agent Defensemen

Bunkis notes that the Maple Leafs’ track record with signing free-agent defensemen has not been great. Many players, from Gill to Komisarek, could not meet the expectations that came with their contracts. Even Finger, overestimated by management, became a cautionary tale of how Toronto has mismanaged defense signings.

TJ Brodie, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While some signings, such as Kubina and Brodie, turned out to be more successful, the bar for success on defense in Toronto has remained low. Bunkis suggests that this history makes the early success of Tanev and Ekman-Larsson even more noteworthy.

Could Tanev and Ekman-Larsson Be the Best?

Given the Maple Leafs’ long history of underwhelming free-agent defense signings, Bunkis believes it’s not far-fetched to believe that Tanev and Ekman-Larsson could end up as Toronto’s best blue-line acquisitions of the salary cap era. Their impact through the first few games has been significant. If they continue to perform at this level, they could elevate the team’s defense to a place it hasn’t been in years.

The Bottom Line: Tanev and OEL Have the Potential for Greatness

Bunkis’ analysis highlights the excitement surrounding Tanev and Ekman-Larsson’s early performances. While it’s still early in the season, their impressive starts offer hope that the Maple Leafs may have finally found free-agent defensemen who can deliver consistent and impactful play. If their form holds, Tanev and OEL could rewrite the narrative around Toronto’s struggles with defensemen signings and potentially be regarded as two of the best in franchise history.

Only time will tell. Still, there’s reason to believe this duo could be the cornerstone of a more balanced and effective Maple Leafs’ defense for the rest of the season.