Ducks Embrace Orange County Culture With New Goal Song

Troy Terry wasted little time scoring the first goal for the Anaheim Ducks in their season opener on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old winger scored five minutes into the opening period, sending the Honda Center faithful into a frenzy. Ducks fans are accustomed to a bass-heavy goal horn followed by the infectious “whoas” of Pennywise’s “Bro Hymn.” Instead of “whoas,” the Anaheim-faithful were greeted with “heys” as The Offspring’s “Coming For You” appears to have replaced the punk-rock anthem.

“Bro Hymn” has been Anaheim’s goal song since 2005. The crowd’s chanting of the chorus was the soundtrack to the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2007. Pennywise even performed an extended version of the song during their championship celebration. It even managed to hop across the 57 Freeway to become the Los Angeles Angels’ home run song for a few seasons. However, Pennywise’s roots are in Hermosa Beach, and members have conceded to growing up Los Angeles Kings fans (from, “How a Southern California Punk Rock Song Became an Orange County Hockey Anthem,” The Los Angeles Times, Feb. 4, 2021). With a recent rebrand, the Ducks have decided to go all-in on Orange County culture, including their music choices.

Ducks Lean Into Orange County Culture With “Orange Country” Rollout

Anaheim’s decision to introduce new in-arena music follows a trend of embracing Orange County culture. The team had a significant rebrand over the offseason, returning to the iconic Wild Wing logo, yet maintaining the franchise’s modern colors. Everything about the jersey rebrand was a love letter to Orange County — from the Art Deco number fonts to Wild Wing’s eyebrows resembling waves from the Pacific Ocean. The iconic purple and teal of the Disney era won’t return, as a new, slightly bolder orange is prominently featured.

This rebrand and emphasis on Orange County culture has arrived at a crucial time for the Anaheim sports landscape. The Ducks and the Angels have been bottom dwellers in their respective sports for a long time. The Angels’ decade-long playoff drought is now the longest in Major League Baseball and the Ducks’ six-year drought is in the NHL’s top four. The city of Anaheim has hosted 22 playoff contests in the last decade. St. Louis is the only other city limited to an NHL and MLB team and has hosted 47.

While the Angels have gone through decades of name changes representing California, Anaheim, and Los Angeles, they currently play under the name of the big city 30 miles north of Angel Stadium. By rolling out this “Orange Country” branding, the Ducks are staying closer to their roots.

Ducks Have Great Orange County Music Options

The Offspring are pop punk legends and one of the biggest musical acts to come out of Orange County. Last season, the Ducks had a promotional “Come Out and Play with The Offspring” night, and “Coming For You” was used as the goal song for the evening. The song is from their 2021 album “Let the Bad Times Roll,” which makes it a curious decision for a band with 40 years of music to choose from, and whose audience skews toward millennials more familiar with their hits during the 1990s. The chorus sounds ready-made for a goal song with a bouncy pop-punk melody and a series of “heys.” It’s an easy song to sing along to if Anaheim fans decide to embrace it.

Along with a new goal song, the Ducks also have a new victory song with roots in Orange County. No Doubt’s “Hella Good” played after their Oct. 2 preseason victory over the Utah Hockey Club instead of the usual “Sweetness” by Jimmy Eat World. “Sweetness” is a beloved song in hockey circles with a presence in the NHL 2003 soundtrack, but the Arizona-based Jimmy Eat World, much like Pennywise, doesn’t meet the “Orange Country” criteria. Thankfully, many great artists do.

No Doubt and The Offspring are shoo-ins for a Mount Rushmore of Orange County music acts, but the suburban county has produced countless artists that would fit right in with the hockey atmosphere. Rage Against the Machine has roots in Irvine and has a half dozen hits that can be heard in any NHL arena. Avenged Sevenfold’s music has appeared in several years of NHL video games. Punk rock legends Social Distortion hail from Fullerton, and ska icons Reel Big Fish claim Huntington Beach as their home. With a large catalog to work with, the Ducks could reasonably play Orange County artists exclusively throughout their games.

As mentioned earlier in the offseason, the Ducks are on the verge of a new era. They have one of the youngest rosters in the league and their new look can be a metaphor to wipe away the forgettable final few years of the previous era.