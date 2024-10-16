Rangers’ Third Line Could Be Their X-Factor This Season

Last playoffs, the New York Rangers did not get much offense from their third line of Will Cuylle, Kaapo Kakko and Alex Wennberg. They combined for just three goals in the Rangers’ run to the Eastern Conference Final. The big missing piece was Filip Chytil as he missed most of the 2023-24 season with injury and while he did come back for six playoff games, it was clear he was not 100% and he did not contribute any offense in those games.

With Wennberg signing with the San Jose Sharks as a free agent, the Rangers had a vacancy at third line center and now, Chytil is back healthy and centering the line with Cuylle and Kakko. Him being back gives the Rangers an offensive spark in their bottom six that was missing last season and this line could be a driving force that helps the team win their first Stanley Cup in 31 years.

Filip Chytil’s Return Is a Massive Boost

Many might not remember, but last season, the player who started as the third line center was Vincent Trocheck. It was Chytil who played on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere and the trio played 10 games together before Chytil went down with injury. Trocheck moved up and that line was the one of the best in the entire NHL for the rest of the season. Now, Trocheck remains on the second line while Chytil is back playing on the third line. While he might not be a third-line player, his presence on that line brings an offensive boost that was missing last season.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Players like Wennberg, Nick Bonino, Barclay Goodrow, and Johnny Brodzinski all had stints as the third-line center last season and one of them could ever bring any offense to that line. With Chytil back healthy, he brings his speed and scoring ability to that line and his ability to drive play is going to be very beneficial if the Rangers want to make a deep run in the playoffs. Every team that wins the Stanley Cup gets scoring from their bottom six and now, the Rangers are going to get some of that scoring with Chytil back. He even scored his first goal of the season in his first game back.

Will Cuylle’s Second Season Development Is Crucial

Cuylle forced his way onto the team last season after having a great performance in training camp. He played in 81 games, recording 13 goals and 21 points. He led all rookies in hits last season and was seventh overall in the entire league with 249 hits. He made his presence felt last season and with one season now under his belt, it is time to see some growth in his game; so far this season, he has looked very good. He has one goal and three points in the Rangers’ first three games and is a plus-4.

Related: Rangers’ Panarin, Trocheck & Lafreniere off to Strong Start

He has made a big impact so far and that is very important for him and for the Rangers. They are going to need more offense out of him and his line with Chytil and Kakko has given the Rangers some added offense. If he can continue to play like this throughout the season and into the playoffs, he might just earn himself a long-term contract as he is a restricted free agent after the season. He really has something to play for.

Kaapo Kakko’s Last Chance to Prove His Worth

It is safe to say that Kakko is never going to live up to his second-overall-pick status. Now entering his sixth season with the Rangers, he has yet to prove why he deserves to be in the Rangers’ long-term future. Many thought he would be gone after last season, but he was instead given a one-year contract and now has to prove why he belongs on this team now and going forward. While he might not be an elite goal scorer or even a great passer, he has other aspects of his game that make him useful and a great fit for the third line.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kakko’s biggest strengths are his puck control and his ability to win board battles. It is always hard for the opposition to get the puck from him when he has it in the offensive zone. This allows for him to control the puck and find opportunities for either himself or his teammates to get scoring chances. So while he might not live up to where he was drafted, Kakko can still provide something to the Rangers and he needs to have his best season yet if he wants to remain a Ranger beyond this season.

The Rangers’ third could truly be the biggest X-Factor for them going forward . While you know what you are getting from the top six, the bottom six is now the best it has looked in years and the third line is a major reason why. They can create offense, but can also be relied to match up and play defense against the other teams’ top lines. They truly can do it all and it will be interesting to watch how this line plays as the season goes on.