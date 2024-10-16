Blues Trading for Ducks’ Defenseman Cam Fowler Would Be a Mistake

The St. Louis Blues have started the 2024-25 regular season with a 2-2-0 record, but it has not been easy. In both victories, the team had to rally from slow starts, showcasing resilience but also raising concerns about their inability to find early momentum. These sluggish starts carried into their two recent losses, during which they allowed 3.82 expected goals (xG), according to MoneyPuck. The defense has been subpar, with veteran Nick Leddy receiving much of the criticism. With many fans calling for change on the blueline, trading for Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler would not make sense.

Nick Leddy’s Struggles

Saying Nick Leddy has struggled would be an understatement. In the Blues’ 4-1 loss to the Wild on Oct. 15, he failed to cover his man on the penalty kill, allowing Ryan Hartman to easily cruise by and score, putting Minnesota up 1-0. Things only got worse from there. Later in the game after turning the puck over, Leddy applied no pressure to Mats Zuccarello, who set up Marco Rossi for a goal that extended the Wild’s lead to 3-0.

Leddy finished the game with three giveaways, two in the defensive zone, a 23.3% expected goals percentage (xG%)—the worst of any Blues defenseman—and 1.94 expected goals against, the second-worst of any Blues skater. After the game, Leddy explained he “didn’t see [Hartman]” and initially thought he was offside, though he acknowledged Kirill Kaprizov’s strong play. However, Leddy’s poor performance was the real issue, not Minnesota’s skill.

Leddy has been paired with Colton Parayko to start the season, and the duo has a 28.6% goals percentage (G%), the second-worst of any defensive pairing in the NHL this season (min. 50 minutes). Individually, Leddy has a 20.0% G% and 36.5% xG%. In his four seasons with the Blues, he has yet to finish a season with a 47% or higher in either category. No matter how it’s viewed, Leddy is not the defenseman the Blues need him to be.​

Cam Fowler Is Not the Answer

As much as the Blues need an upgrade on the blueline, bringing in Fowler would not solve the problem. 32-year-old Leddy is earning $6.5 million annually through the 2025-26 season, and even if the Blues sent his $4 million salary to Anaheim, they would still be taking on an additional $2.5 million in cap space. This would be justifiable if Fowler were a significant upgrade, but he is not.

Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Though Fowler has been reliable, playing in 241 of the Ducks’ 248 games over the past four seasons, he has not been the impactful defenseman he once was. He ended the 2023-24 season with a 35.0% goals percentage (G%) and 40.6% expected goals percentage (xG%), and he has failed to exceed 45 xG% in each of the past four full seasons. While his struggles could be attributed to Anaheim’s overall lack of success, his resume makes him a risky addition at such a high price.

Not Contenders

The most important topic in the discussion around acquiring Fowler is the broader issues facing the Blues. Even if Fowler were to join the team and have a career resurgence, the rest of the roster still is not where it needs to be. Defensively, Philip Broberg, Matthew Kessel, and Justin Faulk have all struggled with giveaways early this season. As a team, the Blues have a 47.06% goals percentage (G%) and a 49.75% expected goals percentage (xG%), meaning they are conceding more goals and expected goals than they’re generating at a league-average pace. Last season with a similar roster, the team finished with a 46.63 xG%, the sixth lowest in the NHL.

The Blues are also in the midst of a retool. While the team’s long-term outlook is improving, there is still much growth needed. Young players like Broberg, Dylan Holloway, and Zack Bolduc are working to secure larger roles this season, while top prospects Jimmy Snuggerud, Theo Lindstein, Adam Jiricek, and Dalibor Dvorsky are poised to make an impact in the NHL soon. Adding another aging veteran like Fowler could hinder the development of Broberg, Lindstein, and others striving to establish themselves.

Additionally, the Blues lack the assets to make a move for Fowler, as the asking price is likely too high. Having already traded away their second and third-round picks for the 2025 NHL Draft, St. Louis’ only major draft asset is their first-round pick, which is clearly off the table. They could be forced to part with a prospect or future draft pick, which should instead be used to build for the future.

If the Blues want to improve the defense, they should do so internally. Pierre-Olivier Joseph has played in just one of the team’s four games and could aid the defensive struggles, and Scott Perunovich has shown promise throughout his young career. Regardless, the Blues need to remain patient with Leddy’s struggles and avoid making a rash decision, especially one that would result in, at best, a lateral trade.