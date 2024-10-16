Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Ducks – 10/16/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (3-1-0) at DUCKS (1-1-0)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+, KCOP-13
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Alex Kerfoot — Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Robert Bortuzzo
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone, Patrik Koch
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Sean Durzi (upper body)
Status report
- Durzi, a defenseman, is expected to miss extended time after being injured during a 3-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday; Bortuzzo is expected to take his place Wednesday.
- Koch, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri — Mason McTavish — Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Tristan Luneau
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)
Status report
- LaCombe, a defenseman, participated in the Ducks morning skate Wednesday, but will miss his third straight game.
- Zellweger will enter the lineup after Vaakanainen filled LaCombe’s spot during a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.
- Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said he was still considering a change on the fourth line prior to game time.
