Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Ducks – 10/16/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (3-1-0) at DUCKS (1-1-0)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+, KCOP-13

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Alex Kerfoot — Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone, Patrik Koch

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Sean Durzi (upper body)

Status report

Durzi, a defenseman, is expected to miss extended time after being injured during a 3-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday; Bortuzzo is expected to take his place Wednesday.

Koch, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri — Mason McTavish — Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Tristan Luneau

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)

Status report

LaCombe, a defenseman, participated in the Ducks morning skate Wednesday, but will miss his third straight game.

Zellweger will enter the lineup after Vaakanainen filled LaCombe’s spot during a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said he was still considering a change on the fourth line prior to game time.

