Utah HC: Is Barrett Hayton Becoming a Top-6 Center?

It seems like eons ago since the Arizona Coyotes had a true number-one center on the roster. That’s not to say general managers haven’t stabbed at the problem — they most certainly have, from Kyle Turris, who many can agree was rushed to the NHL, to Dylan Strome, who simply didn’t pan out in Arizona but is now seeing some degree of success with the Washington Capitals.

Related: Barrett Hayton: Draft Bust – Or Potential Top-Six Forward



Clearly, it’s much harder said than done, and these past attempts show that. During the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, former general manager John Chayka drafted Barrett Hayton, who many thought was a reach. To their point, he was, but he didn’t seem to fit in the mold of the Coyotes, and consistent injuries were nagging at him.

Even though it’s early for the Utah Hockey Club, the now 24-year-old is seeing tremendous success, and he could be what Utah is looking for in a center; one in their backyard the entire time.

Hayton’s Early Season Success a Long Time Coming

From playing in the American Hockey League, struggling to keep pace at the NHL level, to having five points in four games to kick off the 2024-25 season, it’s been a long time coming for Hayton. In the past, Hayton has struggled with consistency. He’ll have a stretch where he’ll look unstoppable, but at other times it seems like he shouldn’t be in the NHL; thankfully, this season, he looks like one of the best players on the ice and there’s a couple of reasons why.

This may sound cliche, but he’s not injured. Last season, he only played in 33 games, notching three goals and 10 points, and those are not first-line totals by any measure. This season, he already has three goals and five points in four games, as mentioned above, and is driving the net to create tons of room for linemates Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, with whom he’s built tremendous chemistry.

Since his late-season surge in 2022-23, fans and the coaching staff saw what he could do and his potential ceiling, which was shown to be very high and untapped.

What is Hayton’s Ceiling & Can He Sustain This Pace?

It’s always fascinating to guess what a player’s ceiling could be. It’s fun and, more times than not, gets you excited at the potential of a certain player. With Hayton, it’s exactly that; he’s shown flashes of dynamic play, and it seems like no one can stop him, especially when that first line is clicking. However, can he sustain this pace for an entire 82-game season?

Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Well, we don’t know, but we do know that when healthy, he can do wonders, and a lot of times, it’s not even going to show on the stat sheet. For example, getting to the net and creating infinite space for Keller and Schmaltz is something he does really well, and if there’s any loose change, he’ll put it in the back of the net.

If Hayton can become a 50 to 60 point producer in the NHL in his prime, Utah has a solidified top-six center for this season and next, if not for the foreseeable future should he re-sign. It’s only a matter if he can sustain it, and early on, he’s been able to.

Hayton Has All the Potential to Make a Name For Himself This Season

It’s still extremely early into the season, there’s no doubt about that, but so far, the results are promising to say the least. Hayton’s journey certainly isn’t the typical route a top-five draft pick takes, but it’s not too late by any means, considering he is still only 24. Add to the fact that the early results have shown Utah is much better than last season (as the Coyotes) and could even make a playoff push or at least stay in the hunt towards the end of the season. Nonetheless, Hayton is blossoming into what he intended to be when drafted by Chayka in 2018 and could look to lift Utah this season and beyond.