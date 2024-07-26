Utah News & Rumors: Hayton, Ingram & More

There’s always a time in the NHL offseason when the wind slows, and the constant feed of signings and trades slows down, and that’s where we sit in mid-July. Typically, things halt after the NHL Draft and the first couple of days of free agency as teams and players prepare for the upcoming season. General manager Bill Armstrong has put Utah in an exciting position as they will likely compete for a playoff spot.

Of course, expectations need to be tempered as they are not a Stanley Cup contender yet, but they can sneak into a wild-card spot if all goes well. We’ll touch on that later in this piece, but first, we’ll hit on Barrett Hayton’s extension with the team and its significance, which is getting overlooked by many.

Without further ado, here’s the first Utah news and rumors piece looking into the lens as the 2024-25 season draws closer and closer.

Barrett Hayton Looking to Surge in 2024-25

At times in his career, Hayton has looked like a superstar, living up to the hype that a first-round pick brings, and more so a fifth-overall pick. Injuries have gotten the best of him recently, having missed 71 games in the past three seasons, which is certainly not a recipe for success in the NHL. Earlier this summer, he inked a two-year deal with Utah, staying in the mix for the foreseeable future.

“We are very pleased to sign Barrett to an extension,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Barrett is a reliable two-way center who is strong in the face-off circle, and he is a great complement down the middle to our high-skilled forwards. We look forward to having him back with our organization.”

Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hayton is unstoppable when he’s on his A-game and was put on display during the 2022-23 season when he notched 43 points in 82 games. Much credit to teammates Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, who became a dynamic line you want on the ice in all scenarios. Of course, he must stay healthy; this is the key to success this season for Hayton, and playing all 82 games will be a big step in the right direction.

Connor Ingram Has a Chance to Have Massive Season in Utah

The Arizona Coyotes have previously had tons of top-notch goaltending talent: Mike Smith, Darcy Kuemper, Adin Hill, and the list goes on and on. While those aren’t Carey Price or anything of that talent measure, their Arizona tenures were greatly remembered. Last season, Karel Vejmelka lost his job in the net after having rough patches, and that’s where Connor Ingram entered the picture. The former waiver wire pickup had a chance to make a big difference, and boy, did he do that.

Ingram provided a significant spark for the Coyotes last season; you could see that with the way his teammates played when he was in the net. The 27-year-old capped off the 2023-24 campaign with 23 wins and a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA) alongside a .907 save percentage (SV%). For a team that ended up drafting in the top ten, this was an impressive season for Ingram, and it was a step in the right direction regarding his development. As we know, the development of goalies always takes longer than that of forwards and even defensemen; every goalie has a different path to success.

With the additions of John Marino, Mikhail Sergachev, and Ian Cole and the re-signing of Sean Durzi, the defense has improved dramatically, which should propel Ingram to new heights.

Could Utah Push for a Playoff Spot in 2024-25?

Last season, the Coyotes were considered a dark horse to compete for the 2024 NHL Playoffs and a team to watch. For most of the season, that turned out to be accurate as they were in the playoff mix until mid-January when they went on a dramatic skid that saw them fall out of the playoff picture. Some blame the constant relocation rumors to Salt Lake City, Utah, which is deemed true today, of course, but at the time, it was a very hot topic.

Fast-forward to the summer of 2024 when the team has added Stanley Cup winners Kevin Stenlund, Sergachev, and Cole; there’s a great mix of veterans and youngsters on the roster. Armstrong has always preached playing meaningful games down the stretch, and it appears on paper that this team will be able to do so. Last season, their defense was hard to watch at times, but now, with the additions on the blue line, it may be a strength.

Utah will likely be in the mix to compete for a wild-card spot until the very end of the season, but there is a litany of puzzles to solve before that point.

Expectations Rising for Utah in Inaugural Season

As we said earlier in this piece, the expectations for Utah are high entering their inaugural season, and there’s much reason for that. Armstrong made a splash at the draft, trading for Sergachev and Marino, who now headline Utah’s blue line alongside Durzi and Välimäki. It’s also worth considering the growth that will be seen out of youngsters Josh Doan, Logan Cooley, and Dylan Guenther, who are destined to take massive leaps in 2024-25. While there are plenty of unknowns heading into Utah’s inaugural season, it’ll be a fun season with some potential playoff action next April.