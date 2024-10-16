Ducks News & Rumors: Fowler, Gibson, Zegras, Marchessault & More



The Anaheim Ducks began the 2024-25 season with two road contests, resulting in a win and a loss last week. After shutting out the San Jose Sharks by a score of 2-0 on Saturday (Oct. 12), the team was defeated 3-1 by the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday (Oct. 13). The Ducks host the Utah Hockey Club in their home opener on Wednesday (Oct. 16).



Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman provided some interesting tidbits on Jonathan Marchessault, Cam Fowler, John Gibson, and Trevor Zegra in the latest instalment of 32 Thoughts. In this News and Rumors roundup, we will also peek at Anaheim’s crowded defense corps, which has predictably led to a rotation early in the season. Still, the absence of Jackson LaCombe because of an illness has helped narrow the decision-making.

Ducks Were Disheartened When Marchessault Went Elsewhere

According to multiple reports, the Ducks tried to land a big-ticket free agent in the summer and targeted Stanley Cup champions Marchessault and Steven Stamkos. Ultimately, both forwards chose the Nashville Predators instead. Friedman reports that the Ducks were “particularly disappointed” that Marchessault slipped through their grasp.

Perhaps that’s because Marchessault could have been added with a much less obstructive cap hit than Stamkos. The 33-year-old Marchessault has an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5 million over five seasons, while the 34-year-old Stamkos has an AAV of $8 million across four campaigns.

Blues Showed Plenty of Interest in Fowler

The St. Louis Blues took a long look at Fowler, per Friedman. The Blues were probably seeking a replacement for Torey Krug, who won’t play this campaign after having surgery in September to address pre-arthritic changes in his ankle. However, the team was able to pluck Philip Broberg from the Edmonton Oilers via an offer sheet. Does that take them out of the running for Fowler? Maybe, maybe not.

Related: Ducks: Evaluating Cam Fowler’s Role in 2024-25 and Beyond

Friedman also noted that it could take some time for organizations without cap space to pursue Fowler. The 32-year-old defender is signed through the 2025-26 season, and his contract carries a $6.5 million cap hit. If the Ducks want to trade him to a team like the Edmonton Oilers or Detroit Red Wings, the move is likelier to come closer to the March 7 trade deadline.

Gibson Injury Adds More Fuel to the Fire

Gibson was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season. He is still recovering from emergency appendectomy surgery on Sept. 25, with his initial timetable for a return set for about three-to-six weeks. The veteran netminder has a long history of injuries and illnesses, which have hindered his trade value. Beginning the 2024-25 campaign on the sidelines is another stumbling block for him and general manager Pat Verbeek.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 31-year-old goaltender still has another two seasons remaining on his contract. His $6.4 million cap hit has proven troublesome for the Ducks, especially since Verbeek has been reluctant to retain salary during trade discussions. The Ducks claimed James Reimer off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres to give the team an experienced backup behind Lukas Dostal. The pieces appear to be in place for Gibson to be moved at some point, but his health and contract remain challenging obstacles.

Zegras Trade Chatter Has Quieted

Friedman mentioned that there haven’t been any new developments on the Zegras trade front. The Montreal Canadiens were seemingly the most interested team in acquiring him last season, but that has quieted. That isn’t surprising after the Canadiens made their big move to improve offensively by obtaining Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The knee injury Laine sustained during the preseason hasn’t reopened the door for Zegras speculation, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it has been closed completely.

Without the distraction of trade rumors, Zegras can focus on getting back on track following an injury-plagued 2023-24. He has registered one goal and four shots while averaging 16:22 of ice time through his first two outings of the 2024-25 season.

Lacombe’s Return Could Complicate Defense Picture

LaCombe didn’t practice on Tuesday after missing the first two games of the regular season due to an illness. It’s unclear if he will be ready for Wednesday’s home opener. With the Ducks carrying eight blueliners, Olen Zellweger and Urho Vaakanainen have played in one game apiece during LaCombe’s absence. Zellweger practiced on the top power-play combination on Tuesday, indicating he could be in line to play versus Utah HC.

Once LaCombe is healthy, it will add another wrinkle to the defense rotation that head coach Greg Cronin will need to manage. If Zellweger isn’t getting regular reps in the NHL, he may be better off playing big minutes in the American Hockey League with the San Diego Gulls.

Ducks Seek Strong Start on Home Ice

The Ducks play three of their next four games at Honda Center, including Utah’s first trip to Orange County and the start of the much-anticipated Freeway Faceoff series versus the Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks tied the Sharks for the fewest points (27) in the league on home ice last season, and that must improve if the club is going to take meaningful steps forward in 2024-25.