Dylan Gambrell, Brendan Lemieux Placed on Waivers

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), it was revealed that two players were placed on waivers. The Carolina Hurricanes placed forward Brendan Lemieux on waivers while the Columbus Blue Jackets did the same with Dylan Gambrell. Joakim Ryan, who was placed on waivers yesterday, wasn’t claimed and will be assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Waivers today:



CAR: Brendan Lemieux

CBJ: Dylan Gambrellhttps://t.co/gjOvqdamBY — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 16, 2024

Lemieux, who is 28 years old, hasn’t played a game this season. Last season with the Hurricanes, he scored three goals and added two assists for five points through 32 games. He was a second-round pick back in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft when the Buffalo Sabres selected him 31st overall following a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Barrie Colts where he had 60 points through 57 games.

Gambrell, who is also 28 years old, hasn’t played a game this season either. Last season, he spent the entire season with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, scoring 14 goals and adding 22 assists for 36 points through 66 games. He is also a second-round pick. In the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, the San Jose Sharks drafted him 60th overall following his rookie season in the NCAA with the University of Denver where he had 47 points in 41 games.

Both players are expected to be assigned to their respective AHL teams if they clear waivers.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.