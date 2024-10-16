Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Maple Leafs – 10/16/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Warren Foegele

Tanner Jeannot — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Andre Lee — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs

Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Joel Edmundson, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)

Status report:

Kuemper, who allowed eight goals on 41 shots in an 8-7 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Monday, will not dress and is day to day.

Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League and will be the backup.

Kings coach Jim Hiller said “there are a few guys that are banged up” which could affect the lineup by game time.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Max Pacioretty

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Timothy Liljegren

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Conor Timmins

Injured: William Nylander (illness), Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Nylander, a forward, will be a game-time decision.

Liljegren will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch the first three games.

Tavares will return after missing a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday because of an illness.

