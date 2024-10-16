Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Maple Leafs – 10/16/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (1-0-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (2-1-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Warren Foegele
Tanner Jeannot — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Andre Lee — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs
Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Joel Edmundson, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)
Status report:
- Kuemper, who allowed eight goals on 41 shots in an 8-7 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Monday, will not dress and is day to day.
- Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League and will be the backup.
- Kings coach Jim Hiller said “there are a few guys that are banged up” which could affect the lineup by game time.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Max Pacioretty
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Timothy Liljegren
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Conor Timmins
Injured: William Nylander (illness), Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
- Nylander, a forward, will be a game-time decision.
- Liljegren will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch the first three games.
- Tavares will return after missing a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday because of an illness.
