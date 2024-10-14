Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Senators – 10/14/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (1-0-1) at SENATORS (1-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Warren Foegele

Tanner Jeannot — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Andre Lee — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Noah Gregor — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Ridly Greig — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Status report

Ullmark missed practice Sunday because of maintenance, but could start.

Greig (upper body) did not practice and will be a game-time decision. If he cannot play, Gaudette will take his place.

