Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Senators – 10/14/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (1-0-1) at SENATORS (1-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Warren Foegele
Tanner Jeannot — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Andre Lee — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
More from THW:
- LA Kings Game Notes: Kings Pick Up Point in Overtime Loss to Bruins
- LA Kings Game Notes: Kings Open Season With Win in Buffalo
- Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Sabres – 10/10/24
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Noah Gregor — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Ridly Greig — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: None
Status report
- Ullmark missed practice Sunday because of maintenance, but could start.
- Greig (upper body) did not practice and will be a game-time decision. If he cannot play, Gaudette will take his place.
More from THW:
- 4 Young Players the Senators Gave Up on Too Soon
- Projected Lineups for Senators vs Canadiens – 10/12/24
- A Look Back on the 5 Worst Teams in NHL History