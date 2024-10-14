Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Bruins – 10/14/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (1-2-0) at BRUINS (2-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich — Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Status report

  • Tkachuk missed Florida’s 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, leaving his status for Monday in question.
  • With three injured forwards, the Panthers could stick with the 11 forwards and seven defensemen alignment they used against the Sabres if Tkachuk is unable to play.

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones, Riley Tufte

Injured: None

