Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Bruins – 10/14/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (1-2-0) at BRUINS (2-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich — Patrick Giles
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Status report
- Tkachuk missed Florida’s 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, leaving his status for Monday in question.
- With three injured forwards, the Panthers could stick with the 11 forwards and seven defensemen alignment they used against the Sabres if Tkachuk is unable to play.
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones, Riley Tufte
Injured: None
