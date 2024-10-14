Projected Lineups for Utah HC vs Devils – 10/14/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (3-0-0) at DEVILS (3-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Alex Kerfoot — Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will conduct a morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

Neither team will conduct a morning skate.

Latest for THW: