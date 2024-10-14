Projected Lineups for Utah HC vs Devils – 10/14/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (3-0-0) at DEVILS (3-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Alex Kerfoot — Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
- Neither team will conduct a morning skate.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status report
- Neither team will conduct a morning skate.
