Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Penguins 10/16/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (1-3-0) at PENGUINS (2-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Jiri Kulich
Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)
Status report
- Peterka will return after missing two games with a concussion; it has not been determined who will leave the lineup.
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Rutger McGroarty, Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea
Injured: Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)
Status report:
- St. Ivany replacing Shea on the third defense pair could be the Penguins’ only change from a 6-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
- Jarry will start a second straight game after backing up Blomqvist the previous two.
