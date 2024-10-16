Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Penguins 10/16/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (1-3-0) at PENGUINS (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Jiri Kulich

Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report

Peterka will return after missing two games with a concussion; it has not been determined who will leave the lineup.

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Rutger McGroarty, Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Status report:

St. Ivany replacing Shea on the third defense pair could be the Penguins’ only change from a 6-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Jarry will start a second straight game after backing up Blomqvist the previous two.

