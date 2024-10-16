Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Avalanche – 10/16/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (2-2-0) at AVALANCHE (0-3-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Riley Tufte — Matthew Poitras — Max Jones

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate Wednesday.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Tufte and Jones would enter the lineup for forwards Geekie and Brazeau.

He wouldn’t name a starting goalie.

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie

Nikolai Kovalenko — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Joel Kiviranta

Oliver Kylington — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Toews, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.

