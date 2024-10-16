Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Avalanche – 10/16/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (2-2-0) at AVALANCHE (0-3-0)
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Riley Tufte — Matthew Poitras — Max Jones
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: None
Status report
- The Bruins held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
- Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Tufte and Jones would enter the lineup for forwards Geekie and Brazeau.
- He wouldn’t name a starting goalie.
Latest for THW:
- Bruins Need Serious Attention Paid to the Defense & Power Play
- Bruins Forwards Who Need to Step Up on Upcoming Road Trip
- Assessing Bruins’ Center Elias Lindholm Through the First Four Games
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie
Nikolai Kovalenko — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Joel Kiviranta
Oliver Kylington — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
- Toews, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 6-2 Loss to the Islanders
- Colorado Avalanche’s Calum Ritchie Scores First Career NHL Goal
- Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Avalanche – 10/14/24