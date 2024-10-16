Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Avalanche – 10/16/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight.  Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (2-2-0) at AVALANCHE (0-3-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Riley Tufte — Matthew Poitras — Max Jones
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Bruins held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
  • Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Tufte and Jones would enter the lineup for forwards Geekie and Brazeau.
  • He wouldn’t name a starting goalie.

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie
Nikolai Kovalenko — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Joel Kiviranta

Oliver Kylington — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

  • Toews, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.

