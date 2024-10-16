3 Overachieving Minnesota Wild Defensemen

Every National Hockey League team has an overachiever or two, but how many clubs can say 50% of their blue line are complete underdogs? That is the Minnesota Wild, for whom three of the team’s top-six defensemen were discarded by their original teams and acquired for virtually nothing.

Undersized Underdog Proves Everyone Wrong

Jared Spurgeon, current Wild captain, is the biggest underdog in the National Hockey League. He was drafted by the New York Islanders in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft 156th overall in the sixth round. He went unsigned by the Islanders. Spurgeon then went to the Wild’s rookie camp in 2010 and recorded two points in the Traverse City Rookie Tournament. He then was invited to training camp on a professional tryout contract; one week later, on Sept. 23, 2010 he signed a three-year, entry-level contract.

Related: Wild’s Middleton a Hidden Asset to Their Defensive Core

Incredibly he’d only play 23 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Houston Aeros before getting recalled to the Wild. Even then, people still had doubts about him sticking around the NHL. Due to his small stature, 5-foot-9, 166 pounds to be exact, even those around the team like long-time Wild writer Michael Russo specifically wasn’t sure it was a legitimate callup.

Ever since the recall on Nov. 28, 2010, he’s never played another game in the AHL. He’s known as the NHL’s smallest defenseman but he makes up for his lack of size with his puck-carrying, skating, and shooting abilities, as well as his high hockey IQ. He’s in 15th NHL season.

Last Pick Of Draft Turns Into Everyday Top Four D

Jacob Middleton has never changed his DNA as a hockey player. Whether in Junior Hockey, the AHL, or NHL, he’s always been a rugged no-nonsense type of defenseman.

Middleton is one of four players (Jonathan Ericsson, Patric Hornqvist, and Zach Trotman) in the last 26 years of the NHL draft to be the last player drafted and play a game in the NHL. Middleton was picked by the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, 210th overall in the seventh round.

Jacob Middleton, Minnesota Wild (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When his Ontario Hockey League career ended with the Ottawa 67’s he signed as a free agent with the San Jose Barracuda. He later signed with the San Jose Sharks and make his NHL debut on Jan. 5, 2019 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’d play 14 games over the next three seasons. In 2021-22 he made the Sharks full-time, making a big impression when he played top-four minutes with Brett Burns and Erik Karlsson at times.



At that time everyone in the NHL was taking notice of Middleton so much so there was a bidding war for him at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. The Wild made the best offer to San Jose sending them goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

He signed a three-year extension July 6, 2022, to remain with the Wild. Since the acquisition, the old-school defenseman has been a staple in the Wild’s top-four d-core, more often than not playing with Brock Faber the team’s number one d-man. He signed another four year extension on July 1 which kicks in next season.

Waiver Wire Claim Finds Home

Declan Chisholm is the opposite of Middleton and Spurgeon. He’s an offensive-minded defenseman and because of it he’s made it to the NHL. The Winnipeg Jets drafted him in the Fifth round, 150th overall, in the 2018 draft.

He played the better part of four seasons with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL. In the 2023-24 season he became waiver eligible, and on Jan. 29, 2024, the Jets tried sneaking him through waivers but the Wild claimed him immediately.

He played the rest of the season for Minnesota, recording three goals and eight points in 29 contests. The team views him highly, as he’s the team’s second-best offensive defenseman. He is a lineup regular, quarterbacking the Wild’s second power play unit. At only 24 years old, he’s only going to get better and has found a home here in the State of Hockey.

Asset Management

NHL teams can find themselves low on draft picks depending on what cycle they are going through. If a team is contending they often move their top draft picks to push them further along. It’s insane to think that Spurgeon, Middleton, and Chisolm are all regulars and they only cost the team Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick. Don’t discount the Wild looking to do something similar to improve themselves again. Their current position neither as a contender or retooling team means draft picks and prospects are at a premium.