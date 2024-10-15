Colorado Avalanche’s Calum Ritchie Scores First Career NHL Goal

It wasn’t a Macklin Celebrini moment in his first career game, but Colorado Avalanche rookie Calum Ritchie achieved the same feat — scoring his first career NHL goal — in just his third career game.

Drafted in 2023 by the Avalanche, 27th overall, Ritchie played one more season with the OHL’s Oshawa Generals following his draft year, tallying 28 goals and 80 points in just 50 games. He cracked the Avalanche’s lineup out of camp this season and while he was minus-four through the first two games without a point, his third appearance led to a milestone every player hopes to celebrate.

His first career NHL goal came early and happened quickly. The 19-year-old retrieved a loose puck in the offensive zone following a Scott Mayfield giveaway. After playing the puck across the ice, he went to the net before receiving a tap-in pass from Josh Manson.

While it was a milestone goal for the young forward, it did come in a losing effort as the Avalanche lost 6-2 on Monday night against the New York Islanders.

With the goal, Ritchie became the sixth rookie to score this season and the fifth to record his first career NHL goal — joining Seamus Casey, Emil Heineman, Celebrini and Maxim Tsyplakov.

Ritchie also becomes the 6,032nd player in NHL history to score a goal.