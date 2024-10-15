NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Penguins, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, any rumors of Timothy Liljegren asking for a trade out of Toronto have been shot down, as the defenseman has publicly stated he doesn’t want to leave. Meanwhile, is the season starting really a deadline the New York Rangers have to worry about with goaltender Igor Shesterkin and a possible contract extension? Is Marcus Pettersson likely to be traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins? Finally, are Petyon Krebs and Rasmus Dahlin all good after the two got into a fight at practice?

Leafs Deny Trade Permission, Liljegren Wants to Stay in Toronto

There were reports this past week that Timothy Liljegren might have been given permission (or sought it) to seek a trade out of Toronto. Those reports have been denied. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period notes that Liljegren hasn’t made a formal trade request, but that the Leafs thought he would like a change of scenery.

Elliotte Friedman also reported on Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast that he’d heard the Leafs had permitted Liljegren to talk to other teams, but the Leafs later came back to deny that was the case. Liljegren himself addressed the trade rumors directly and said, “Trying not to think about it, not really on social media that much, so I don’t see a lot of stuff. So if something happens, it happens,” Liljegren told reporters Monday. “I’m just coming in and working hard.” He added, “I love Toronto, I came over when I was 18 and I’ve been here ever since, so I love the city. I love the team and I’m happy to be here,” he told reporters.

Friedman also reports that the reported season starting deadline Igor Shesterkin gave the New York Rangers to negotiate an extension is more of a soft deadline. The NHL insider noted that the organization believes that if they can get to a number the goaltender likes, he will sign, despite the season already having begun.

Friedman also still believes and has “heard many times” that Shesterkin and his camp have taken the position that he’s the team’s best player and he wants to be paid as such.

Interestingly, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde commented on Shesterkin’s situation and said, “He’s special. I can see why he turned down the 88 (million dollars). Good agent.”

Penguins Likely to Trade Marcus Pettersson?

Likely might be a strong word, but as part of a bold predictions piece in The Athletic, talk about a trade that would send defenseman Marcus Pettersson out of Pittsburgh was discussed. Rob Rossi contributed to the piece and wrote:

Marcus Pettersson will become a trade-deadline commodity: In his prime and a steady top-four defender, Pettersson is an impending UFA. He’s the type of defenseman GMs tend to keep from testing the market. But Kyle Dubas seems to know his Penguins are closer to the lottery than the Cup, and his decision not to sign Pettersson before the season suggests Pettersson will become this season’s Jake Guentzel in Pittsburgh. source – ‘NHL 2024-25 bold predictions: Breakout players, trades, offer sheets and 40-goal scorers’ – The Athletic Staff – The Athletic – 10/15/2024

Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs Clash at Sabres Practice

Tensions flared during Buffalo Sabres practice on Monday, as a fight broke out between captain Rasmus Dahlin and forward Peyton Krebs. Following an intense rush drill, Dahlin laid an open-ice hip check on Krebs, flipping him to the ice. Krebs quickly responded, charging back at Dahlin, and the two exchanged punches before teammates rushed in to break up the altercation.

Here’s the scrum that just went on in practice between Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs.



Looks like they collided at full speed during a drill.



Teammates broke it up right away. pic.twitter.com/bPAPnRnNvd — Sara Holland (@SaraaHolland) October 14, 2024

Despite the fight, both players emphasized that the incident was a product of the team’s competitive nature during practice. “We like to practice hard,” Krebs said, noting that the Sabres have embraced a high-intensity approach this season. He added that despite the clash, the players are “buddies” off the ice.

Dahlin expressed regret afterward, admitting that the hit may have gone too far. “I regret it now,” Dahlin said. “I apologized to him. That was really bad by me – I shouldn’t have done that.”

Head coach Lindy Ruff said boys will be boys and he’s glad to see that the hard practices are creating an environment of competition.