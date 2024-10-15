Blues’ Kyrou Looks Better Than Ever to Start 2024-25 Season

The St. Louis Blues are 2-1-0 through three games this season. They have wins over the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks, as well as a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. One player who has really stood out so far is Jordan Kyrou. He’s looked about as good as I’ve ever seen him, despite the small sample size.

Blues fans should be excited with what they’ve seen from him so far. They return home to play their first home game at the Enterprise Center tonight against the Minnesota Wild. Let’s get into his season so far and why this could be sustainable.

Kyrou’s Elite Offensive Production So Far

Through three games, Kyrou has two goals and four assists for six points. He scored two times in the win over the Kraken, including an electric finish to jumpstart the offense after a slow start. His speed and skill as a goal scorer are beyond anything the Blues have right now. While players like Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich are great, Kyrou is the one with 50-goal potential. Last season was a down year for him and he still managed to score 31 goals. That is the mark of a true goal scorer. His shot is lethal and he can skate with the best of them.

His line with Buchnevich has done a solid job of producing offense. Between the two of them, they’ve amassed five goals and five assists. They’re also a combined plus-9 in the plus/minus category. Plugging a player into this line such as Zachary Bolduc is great experience for him. He gets a chance to play two of the best and most effective players on this team right now. The production should continue with this line.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kyrou has also been an impact player on the power play as well. He has both a power play goal and an assist. Let’s also not forget that he’s tallied two points in each of the first three games this season. Also, dating back to last season, he’s scored 23 points in his last 16 regular season games. He’s been underrated over the past season and change, but it’s understandable after he went through transitioning his game into more of a two-way style.

He has played well under head coach Drew Bannister. It’s not a shot at former head coach Craig Berube either because he had a couple of really good seasons with him behind the bench as well. I think Kyrou is more adaptable than people give him credit for. Either way, his elite speed and skill is still there.

Why Kyrou Can Keep This Up

I think this level and more is sustainable for Kyrou. As I mentioned above, he has 50-goal potential and it wouldn’t surprise me if he gets close this season. If he stays healthy and continues to thrive with Buchnevich, the sky is the limit for them. His career-high in goals is 37 and that came in 2022-23. He should surpass that this season. He had 48 assists in 2021-22, which was a career best to go alongside with his career-high 75 points that season. With what I’ve seen this season, it would not stun me if he put up over 40 goals and gets near the 90 to 100-point mark. He just has so much ability and it’s great to see him put it all together again.

It’s been fun to watch him through three games this season. He has been productive and the eye test backs it all up. I just hope he doesn’t fly under the radar throughout the league all season.