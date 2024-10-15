Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Woll, Liljegren & Matthews

Several storylines have emerged as the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for game four on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll explore the rise of Anthony Stolarz and the competition for the starting goalie spot, Timothy Liljegren’s uncertain future as trade rumors swirl, and how the captaincy has changed Auston Matthews’ game.

These three topics reflect the evolving dynamics within the team, from goaltending to defence and leadership.

Item 1: Is Anthony Stolarz Poised to Overtake Joseph Woll for the Maple Leafs’ Top Goalie Spot?

The excitement surrounding Joseph Woll entering the 2024-25 season was high following his solid playoff performance. However, Woll’s injury has kept him off the ice, and now Stolarz is making a serious push for the Maple Leafs’ starting goalie position.

Signed as a backup, Stolarz has impressed. He’s stepped into the spotlight with poise and confidence. He’s well-spoken in interviews and answers questions intelligently. He’s also a commanding presence. (The photo below shows how he dwarfs the net.)

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 243 pounds, his size and calm demeanour have helped keep Toronto competitive. Even if the stats don’t always reflect his impact, the impact is present. Stolarz’s experience splitting duties with Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida last season, where he posted a 16-7-2 record and a 2.03 goals-against average (GAA), shows he’s more capable of handling starting duties.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Woll was seen as Toronto’s goalie of the future, his ongoing injury struggles have opened the door for Stolarz. If the towering netminder continues to play well, Woll could find himself in danger of losing the starting role before he even gets the chance to reclaim it.

Item 2: Is Timothy Liljegren on the Maple Leafs’ Trade Block?

As the Maple Leafs start their season with a 2-1-0 record, Timothy Liljegren’s absence from the lineup has been evident. The 24-year-old defenceman, who played a regular role last season, has yet to appear in the team’s first three games. Despite signing a new contract that pays him $3 million annually, Liljegren’s spot has been taken by Conor Timmins. That has fueled speculation that the 2017 first-round pick might be on the trading block. Rumors are that the organization is actively shopping him.

Liljegren, however, seems unfazed by the trade rumors. In a recent interview, he expressed a calm attitude, stating, “If something happens, it happens.” While he remains out of the lineup, head coach Craig Berube indicated that Liljegren could return to the ice as soon as Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

Though disappointed by his benching, Liljegren continues to work hard in practice. If he does end up getting traded, his status as a right-shot defenceman could make him an attractive option for teams needing a versatile blueliner. He wants to stay in Toronto. He landed in the city when he was 18 to play with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. It’s been his home.

Item 3: Has the Captaincy Changed How Auston Matthews Plays?

Matthews has had a quiet start to the 2024-25 season, with zero goals and zero assists through the first three games. While this lack of production is unusual for the Maple Leafs’ top scorer, Sportsnet’s Friedman recently highlighted an interesting reason behind Matthews’ slow start.

According to Friedman, Matthews’ focus has shifted this season. Defence and leadership are now taking priority. Since being named captain, he seems more concerned with ensuring the team’s overall success rather than focusing solely on scoring. His defensive play has become more detailed, and he’s ensuring the team is always in a position to win, even if it means sacrificing his offensive stats.

Though Matthews hasn’t been lighting up the scoreboard, his commitment to the captaincy role should reassure fans. His well-rounded game and heightened sense of responsibility might lead the team to greater success—even a potential Stanley Cup. While goals will come later, his leadership on and off the ice matters most.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Friedman’s observation about Matthews shifting his game as captain makes sense. Taking on the “C” brings an added weight, and it might take time for him to adjust to the new responsibilities of leading by example. Instead of allowing the natural flow of his game to emerge, he now has to focus on being a more complete player, balancing his offensive instincts with a heightened sense of accountability.

The question isn’t if the captaincy will change Matthews’ play—it already has. The real question is how long he will take to settle into the role. Conversely, there’s been talk that John Tavares seems to have a new energy now that he’s no longer carrying the weight of the captaincy. While injuries have complicated that narrative, it raises the question: does being from Toronto make wearing the “C” heavier?

Being from Arizona might make it a little easier for Matthews. For Tavares, the pressure of leading his hometown team could have been an additional burden. These are dynamics few of us have considered. Perhaps I’m just speaking for myself.