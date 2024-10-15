Jake Allen Sets NHL Milestone With Win Over Utah HC

Monday night was a record setting night for Jake Allen as he recorded the win for his New Jersey Devils over the Utah Hockey Club. The 3-0 victory was Allen’s first of the season along with being his first shutout of the year — playing behind Jacob Markström — but it also marked his first win against the new NHL franchise, setting an NHL record in the process.

With the win, Allen became the first goalie in NHL history to have wins against 33 different franchises — having secured victories against both the Arizona Coyotes and, now, Utah HC.

Jake Allen earned his first career win against the Utah Hockey Club and became the 1st goalie in NHL history with wins against 33 different franchises. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) October 14, 2024

The win was the 197th of Allen’s career to go along with his 25th shutout since coming into the league as a member of the St. Louis Blues in 2012-13. The win also put him inside the top-100 on the NHL’s all-time wins list — tied with Jonas Hiller for 99th.

While the individual accomplishments are big for Allen, he said following the game that it was the win that meant the most to him.

“The win is the important part, and the shutout is a bonus for me at this point in my career,” he said following his 20-save performance.

Whether or not he wants the recognition, Allen’s name will be locked into league history as the first to beat 33 franchises in his career. As for the team’s he’s beat the most in his career, he’s defeated both the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars 12 times each.

On January 8, 2022, Marc-Andre Fleury became the first goalie in NHL history to beat all 32 teams when he defeated his former club — the Vegas Golden Knights. While the opportunity will be limited, Fleury could join Allen as just the second to beat 33 franchises if he can get into a game against Utah HC this season.