Toronto Marlies Roster Review & Expectations for the 2024-25 Season

This offseason, the Toronto Marlies upgraded their roster. The two notable departures are Kieffer Bellows (Nashville Predators) and Josiah Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes). Otherwise, Cameron Gaunce, Dylan Gambrell, Max Ellis, Dryden MacKay, and Luke Cavalin have moved on to make room for new faces.

Steve Sullivan is the only new addition to the staff, coming on board as an assistant coach after Rich Clune left for a coaching position with the Anaheim Ducks. John Gruden is entering his second season as head coach and faces two significant challenges. First, he must change the team’s style. The players were accustomed to a different style under Sheldon Keefe’s leadership, so it will be an adjustment. Second, Gruden must handle a more extensive and talented roster, which is crucial. Here’s a deep dive into the Marlies’ roster and how they will live up to expectations this season.

Marlies Forwards

Among the forwards, Jacob Frasca, Mathieu Gosselin, Marko Sikic, and Ty Voit will begin the season in the ECHL. Voit may be called up soon due to his talent. Braeden Kressler secured a roster spot with an impressive preseason performance, earning four points (one goal, three assists). Sam Stevens and Matthew Barbolini will end up in the ECHL as the roster is narrowed down.

The leadership group will consist of captain Logan Shaw, Joseph Blandisi, and Kyle Clifford. The forward group has many exciting storylines, including Nick Abruzzese and Alex Steeves. Neither is close to breaking into the NHL and will work towards a contract extension with the team.

Nick Abruzzese, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Much is expected of Alex Nylander offensively, while Nikita Grebyonkin is entering his rookie season after already winning a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) championship. He had a strong camp with the Maple Leafs but will be gradually introduced to life in the AHL, seeing time on the third line with Cédric Paré and Joseph Blandisi, a trio capable of contributing across the board.

Robert Mastrosimone and Zach Solow are coming off solid seasons and hope to continue their success this year. Jacob Quillan made a strong impression in ten games at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Roni Hirvonen recovered from a severe eye injury and returned to the ice last year. The 2020 second-round pick is diligent in the defensive zone, maintaining a high work ethic and demonstrating strong body positioning retrieving the puck. He excels at anticipating plays, blocking passing and shooting lanes, and making defensive adjustments during the play. He will try to become a regular top-six forward and move up the team’s depth chart.

Rookie Ryan Tverberg was the Marlies’ standout performer last season. Unfortunately, his season was cut short by injury, so now he must prove that his success wasn’t a fluke or solely due to his partnership with Bellows, who has since left. Fraser Minten also suffered an injury. Minten has shown great growth and development in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kamloops Blazers before being traded to the Saskatoon Blazers. At 20 years old, the Marlies are the best stepping stone to continue his growth and work towards a spot with the Maple Leafs.

Marlies Defensemen

The Marlies should have a solid blue line this season. Topi Niemelä, Marshall Rifai, William Villeneuve, and Mikko Kokkonen are the projected top four defensemen. Rookies Cade Webber and Nicolas Mattinen will compete for playing time, along with Tommy Miller, Jacob Bengtsson, and Matteo Pietroniro. Rhett Parsons and Chas Sharpe have been reassigned to Cincinnati.

Whenever he comes off the long-term injured reserve (LTIR), Dakota Mermis will provide additional depth and experience to the defensive lineup. However, the health and performance of the Maple Leafs’ defense will determine his time in the AHL.

Marlies Goaltending

The Marlies have plenty of goaltending options to start the season. Dennis Hildeby made the most of an early opportunity with the big club, winning his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils. Assuming Joseph Woll’s injury is not severe, Hildeby will be the Marlies’ top goalie when Woll returns. However, there is intense competition for playing time.

Artur Akhtyamov would undoubtedly be the backup without Matt Murray in the lineup. I anticipate that Vyacheslav Peksa will be reassigned to Cincinnati for more ice time, considering the crowded situation in the crease when Hildeby returns. However, for now, he is on the Marlies’ opening-night roster.

The unknown is how Murray and possibly Jon Gillies (PTO) fit into the equation. Murray has something to prove in terms of health and rebuilding confidence in his body and form. When will the organization decide that playing Murray means holding back the development of the young prospects? However, a lot will depend on Woll’s health, his timeline for return, and his performance upon returning. When Woll is healthy and performing well, expect Hideby to be returned to the Marlies.

Expectations Heading Into the Season

The Marlies had a disappointing 2023-24 season. They barely made the playoffs and were quickly eliminated by the Belleville Senators in the first round. Considering their roster depth, the team has high expectations for 2024-25. The Marlies had a 15-14-7 home record last season but will try to improve on that with five of their first six games and a five-game homestand in November at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

If the Marlies do not perform well early on, they will face difficulties in the new year. In December, they will play six of ten games on the road. Then, from Jan. 10 to Feb. 1, they will play ten consecutive away games, travelling for games against the Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets, Manitoba Moose, Bakersfield Condors, San Jose Barracuda, and San Diego Gulls.

After playing two games against San Diego at home to start their season, Toronto will face divisional opponents in nine of the following eleven games. The Marlies’ depth should provide insurance during a congested start. Toronto has seven games in fifteen days, including a three-in-three weekend.