NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Oilers, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, illness has affected the Toronto Maple Leafs and has left William Nylander’s status for Wednesday’s game up in the air. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins have made some interesting lineup choices. What does that mean for players like Jesse Puljujarvi and Rutger McGroarty? Is the former general manager of the Edmonton Oilers potentially taking a job working for the NHL? Finally, are the 4-0 Calgary Flames done making trades?

William Nylander’s Status vs Kings Uncertain

Ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ game against the L.A. Kings, roster questions are surfacing, particularly regarding William Nylander’s availability. Nylander missed practice on Tuesday due to illness, and his status remains uncertain. Head coach Craig Berube addressed the situation, saying, “We’ll see how he feels later on. I’ll find out more later… hopefully he’s fine.” The latest is that Nylander is feeling a bit better and is a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, John Tavares, who was also battling the illness, was back at practice and Joseph Woll was also back and taking shots in practice.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nylander’s absence will affect how the Maple Leafs’ set up the lines and possibly their power play. Max Pacioretty could see time on the top unit. The team will be waiting to make final lineup decisions.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports defenseman Timothy Liljegren is expected to be in the lineup. Liljegren, 25, was a healthy scratch from the Leafs’ first three games and trade rumors have surrounded him all season.

Penguins Sit McGroarty… What Next?

Josh Yohe of The Athletic noted that Penguins rookie Rutger McGroarty might be headed for a stint in the minors after being a healthy scratch against the Montreal Canadiens. The scribe writes:

Rutger McGroarty was a healthy scratch, and I wonder if he might see some time in Wilkes-Barre at some point. He’s going to be good, but time in the AHL might still benefit him. source – ‘Vintage Evgeni Malkin guides Penguins to key win in Montreal: Yohe’s 10 observations’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 10/14/2024

The 20-year-old has yet to register a point in three games and has struggled to make his mark despite starting 75% of his shifts in the offensive zone. A move to the AHL could help the former first-round pick find his game and build confidence.

Meanwhile, Yohe thinks Jesse Puljujarvi should remain in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup after being scratched for Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puljujarvi appears revitalized, having put in a full summer of training and he’s been quite productive for the team early in the season.

Will Holland Take a Job with the NHL?

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that there is interest from the NHL in hiring Ken Holland. The former GM of the Oilers is well respected in hockey circles and might be looking to stay involved in the game, potentially working a job that doesn’t require as much travel.

Friedman noted there’s been some talk about his future and what he might be up to do. “I do believe one of the options on the table is a role in hockey operations in the NHL. They’ve spoken to him about it think it would be a great move but he has time to decide to see what his future will be.”

Flames GM Craig Conroy Rejects Rumors He’ll Be a Seller This Season

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy is puzzled by the expectation that he will be a seller this season. The Flames are off to a 4-0 start, but more than that, he’s happy with the roster and likes the quiet surrounding the team. According to LeBrun, Conroy feels he has already completed the necessary fire sales over the past 12 to 15 months.

LeBrun discussed some of the names on the rumored trading block—Nazem Kadri, MacKenzie Weegar, and Blake Coleman, but also noted that all have contracts extending beyond this season. Conroy is confident that these players want to contribute to the team’s transition and plans to include them in the organization’s plans going forward. Conroy doesn’t want to dismantle the core and is looking to maintain stability, rather than make significant trades.