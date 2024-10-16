Auston Matthews Showing Patience Amid Early-Season Scoring Slump

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is not one to panic, even after going scoreless in the first three games of the 2024-25 NHL season. With a calm demeanour, he expressed confidence that it’s only a matter of time before the points start flowing. Instead of worrying about his own numbers, he’s emphasized that the team’s overall performance and winning streak are the priorities.

As one of the league’s top players, Matthews understands the ebb and flow of hockey. He knows that patience and persistence will pay off.

In a recent interview (seen below), Matthews addressed questions about his early-season scoring drought, providing valuable insight into his mindset and the team’s focus.

Matthews Focused on Team Success Over Individual Points

For Matthews, the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 start to the season is far more important than any personal accolades. While fans and media may quickly point out his lack of points, the star forward isn’t concerned.

“The chances are there; I think it’s just a matter of time,” Matthews said during the interview. He acknowledged that hockey is a game of momentum and that the team is still performing well. Even while the goals haven’t come for him yet, he gives the impression that that’s a minor deal.

“We’re winning, so that’s the most important part,” he added, reinforcing that individual performance always takes a backseat to team success. Matthews has been generating chances, and it’s only a matter of time before the puck finds the back of the net. He emphasized that staying committed to the process is critical. Eventually, the goals will start coming.

Generating Chances Is Key to Breaking the Drought

Despite his lack of points, Matthews is far from invisible on the ice. He’s been creating offensive chances in every game, giving him confidence that the goals will start coming soon. If anything, he’s notched up his defence.

“I think the chances are there,” Matthews explained. “You just continue to play the right way, continue to generate chances… it will go in eventually.”

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This highlights Matthews’ understanding that hockey is often a game of patience. He knows that sticking to the fundamentals and maintaining offensive pressure will yield results. Sometimes, all it takes is one goal to open the floodgates, and Matthews believes he is on the verge of finding that breakthrough moment.

Staying Committed to the Game Plan

Matthews isn’t just focused on his play—he’s also pleased with how the Maple Leafs are performing. He’s acting like a captain more than a goal-scorer.

“I like a lot of what we’re doing as a team,” Matthews said, noting the team’s overall structure and sound play across the lineup. As he seemed to imply during the interview, it’s not about rushing things or making drastic changes. Instead, he believes the team should continue Craig Berube‘s game plan and let the chances develop naturally.

“The more repetitions we get, the more we commit to working off the puck, being in good positions, and simplifying things,” he noted. The Maple Leafs have been focusing on fundamentals like puck management and positioning, which Matthews believes will eventually lead to a breakthrough for himself and the team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs and Matthews?

As Matthews remains patient, the Maple Leafs’ focus continues to be on team success. The star center believes that once the first goal comes, it will create momentum for him and the team.

With Matthews leading by example, it’s only a matter of time before his stats catch up to his on-ice efforts. In his eyes, the Maple Leafs have a solid foundation. He has confidence in his game and the team’s structure. You have to think he’s right: the early-season drought shouldn’t last much longer.

Expect Matthews to break through soon. When he does, it could set the tone for a dominant stretch of games for both him and the Maple Leafs.

In the coming games, should Matthews find the back of the net, watch out. He could dump in a few in a row. However, even if the team wins and he scores nothing, the captain will be happy. His focus is clear: team success trumps individual points.