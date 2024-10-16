Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Tavares, Nylander & Liljegren

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their winning streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings at home tonight. The Kings, fresh off a wild 8-7 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday, will look to tighten up their defensive game after allowing the Senators to roar back from a two-goal deficit.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are coming off two straight wins and hoping to continue their early-season momentum despite some key players still finding their scoring touch. There have been some bumps in the Maple Leafs’ road, but they’ve been playing well enough to win.

Item One: Auston Matthews’ Stellar Play Despite Slow Start on the Scoresheet

Auston Matthews might not have recorded a point in the first three games of the 2024-25 season, but he’s showing no reason for concern. Despite the lack of goals, Matthews has been creating high-quality scoring chances, leading the team with 15 shots and an expected goals for of 2.2. These numbers emphasize his ability to get into dangerous shooting positions and generate chances. He’s hit posts and come close on breakaways, suggesting he’s on the verge of breaking through. He could pot four goals tonight, and the Kings might be the kind of team that opens up the scoring lanes.

Beyond his lack of scoring, Matthews has contributed in other areas. His strong puck battles, defensive play, and ability to maintain possession have been critical to the team’s early success. By creating space for linemates like Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies, he’s enhancing the overall team dynamic, even if the points haven’t come yet.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As captain, Matthews is more focused on helping the team win than worrying about his own stats. He’s shown that leadership means prioritizing the team’s success, and his confidence remains high that the goals will follow as long as the team keeps playing the right way.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Top Six Iffy for Tonight’s Game Against the Kings

The Maple Leafs might have some decisions to make before Wednesday’s game against the Kings, as illness continues to affect a few of their top players. John Tavares and William Nylander have been dealing with ailments, and their status will likely be determined at game time.

After missing Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and sitting out Monday’s practice due to illness, Tavares was back on the ice for Tuesday’s practice. He skated on the second line and worked on the top power-play unit, suggesting he should be ready for tonight’s game. He has one goal on six shots through his first two contests, and his presence will be a welcome boost if he’s ready to go.

On the other hand, Nylander was absent from Tuesday’s practice due to his illness. Rumours suggest he will play, but his status for tonight’s game is uncertain. The Swedish forward has been one of Toronto’s biggest offensive stars, scoring two goals and posting a plus-3 rating through three games.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game 6 of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

If both players suit up, the team could significantly improve. If not, its depth will be tested again.

Item Three: Will Timothy Liljegren Get the Call Tonight?

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren could make his season debut tonight against the Kings. After being a healthy scratch for the first three games, Liljegren has been working hard in practice. The goal is for him to play harder and show more intensity. He and head coach Craig Berube have discussed what it will take for him to crack the lineup, with Liljegren focusing on playing a simpler, more straightforward game.

If Liljegren gets the nod tonight, fans should expect him to do just that. In interviews, he’s indicated he wants to stay in Toronto. Expect him to focus on solidifying his spot in the defensive rotation.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Here’s hoping Liljegren has a stellar game tonight. He has the potential to be a solid defender, and I’m rooting for the young right-side blueliner to step up and do well. Despite all the chatter about trading him, it’s too early to consider such a move. The eye test might show some struggles, but there’s more to Liljegren than meets the eye. His underlying analytics and advanced metrics suggest his play can help the team win. The stats show the team performs better with him than without him.

The only thing working against him is his $3 million average annual salary, which some argue is a bit high for his current production. However, I think he’ll catch on, and I’m hopeful he does. Liljegren is young, and if he can find his footing, he could carve out a solid role on the team. He’s the one player I’ll be watching closely tonight.