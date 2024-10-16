NHL Defenseman Anton Stralman Announces Retirement to Coach Women’s Soccer

Anton Stralman, 38, has retired from professional hockey and will now coach women’s football in Sweden, Robin Olausson of Hockey Sverige reports. Stralman, a veteran of 938 NHL games between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, and Boston Bruins, last played in the 2023-24 season with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League.

Stralman was drafted 216th overall in the 2005 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs. He made his NHL debut in the 2007-08 season, registering nine points (three goals and six assists) in 50 games. He was a key contributor to the Rangers during their Eastern Conference Final run in 2012 and their Stanley Cup Final run in 2014.

Anton Stralman, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stralman’s best season of his career game was during his 2014-15 campaign with the Lightning. He registered 39 points (nine goals and 30 assists) in 82 games and finished 13th in Norris Trophy voting. He last played in the NHL with the Bruins in the 2022-23 season, going pointless in eight appearances.

Stralman also played 59 games for Sweden’s international team from 2006-2017, scoring 31 points (15 goals and 16 assists) in 59 games across five different appearances. He won the World Championship Bronze Medal in the 2008-09 season and World Championship Gold Medal in the 2016-17 season.

Now, Stralman is set to join Skultorps IF, a women’s football club in Sweden. The Tibro, Sweden native has gone full circle, returning to his home country following an outstanding hockey career.