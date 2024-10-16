Johnny Gaudreau Enshrined in 13 Seconds of Silence at Blue Jackets’ Home Opener

It was well publicized that the Columbus Blue Jackets were going to honour Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau to open up their season at home on Tuesday night when the team took on the Florida Panthers. How, was a little more up in the air.

But it wasn’t just the home team that ended up honouring the late Blue Jackets’ star. In fact, before the pre-game ceremony even started, the Panthers came off their team bus — each player holding purple Gatorade and Skittles in their hands. It was a favourite snack of Gaudreau and one way that the Panthers — some of whom were quite close with Gaudreau — could pay their respects to their lost friend.

From there, the Blue Jackets had Gaudreau’s family down to the ice for a banner raising — lifting Johnny’s number into the rafters and honouring his number 13. During the ceremony, his best friend and former teammate Sean Monahan joined the family at centre ice and helped hold Gaudreau’s kids — a moment that sent a wave of chills through those in attendance.

But maybe the most chilling moment of the entire game was the first puck drop to get the game underway and what took place immediately after. The Blue Jackets lined up with no left-winger, a spot that would’ve been taken up by Gaudreau. Monahan lined up at the face-off dot and when the puck dropped, every player on the ice stood still for exactly 13 seconds.

This memorial gesture forever on the official play-by-play sheet. https://t.co/9GGF38CN66 pic.twitter.com/mVX7SLGNzD — David Alter (@dalter) October 15, 2024

At that point, the whistle went. The puck was picked up and the crowd stood up to give another standing ovation for those on the ice and those who couldn’t be there. While it’s not something that might be talked about on a regular basis, it is something that will forever be on the scoresheet for that particular game — a way of remembering Gaudreau and honouring his number for that organization.

SEAN MONAHAN SCORES!



And he immediately points to the banner honoring Johnny Gaudreau. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/ADQVSIXESp — NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024

What made the game a little sweeter — even though the Blue Jackets couldn’t pull in the win — was Monahan scoring midway through the second period, just his second goal with his new club. At that point, he pointed to the newest banner in the arena — Gaudreau’s number 13 before celebrating with his teammates. It was an ode the, now enshrined, Johnny Gaudreau.